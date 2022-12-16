Laptop bags for men must be functional and chic

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Whether you're a college-goer who makes presentations on your laptop while commuting to college, or a professional who carries his/her laptop to the workplace with a coffee cup in hand, each one of us needs a stylish and functional laptop bag. A laptop bag can really save you time, as you can easily put all your device-related accessories in one place in an organised way without cluttering the bag. Depending on your comfort, one can either go for backpacks or messenger bags. When buying a laptop bag, look for compartments that are spacious, straps that are broad, padded and adjustable and many pockets to carry all your essentials. It must also be lightweight and durable. Keeping all these things in mind, we have rounded up a few laptop bags from Amazon in our list below.
You can find bags that have an out-and-out formal vibe and some that can be used by both students and professionals alike. Scroll ahead to take a look at our picks.
HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Genuine Leather Executive Formal Office Bag
This laptop bag is made from 100% full grain genuine leather. It can carry any device with a screen size of up to 16 inches. It has padded and adjustable shoulder straps and comes with one main compartment. Available in a slew of solid colour options, this one is perfect for all your important meetings. You can even carry it to your workplace everyday. It has more of a business-like vibe about it.
MOKOBARA The Transit Backpack Laptop Bag
This laptop bag is made from a blend of nylon fabric and vegan leather. It has a soft casing and is water resistant as well. It is available in three striking colours. Super convenient and comfortable to carry, this one has five pockets and one main compartment to carry your device as well as related accessories with ease. It is a must buy and is a durable product.
Artistix Alpine Business Class Series | Anti Theft Laptop Backpack
This laptop backpack is made from premium Oxford water-repellent nylon fabric. Its shoulder straps are nicely padded and make it super comfortable and convenient to carry. Perfect for everyday use, this one can carry a device with a screen size of up to 15.6 inches. It has many compartments that come with zipper closure. You can carry it to your workplace, to meetings and to pretty much everywhere.
AirCase Vegan Leather Laptop Backpack
If you love to carry your laptop in a backpack, then check out this fine product. This one is made from vegan leather and is available in brown and black colour. A super stylish and spacious bag, this one has two main compartments. A durable and lightweight product, this can carry any device with a screen size of up to 15.6 inches. You can also carry all your device-related accessories in this bag without any hassle.
DailyObjects Vegan Leather Handmade Laptop Messenger Bag
This stylish colourblock laptop bag is made from good quality leather and is super durable. It has been handcrafted and is a vegan product. There is a padded compartment and it comes with an adjustable strap as well. It can carry any device with a screen size of up to 15.6 inches. It has a zipper closure type. A must buy, you are likelget a lot of compliments.
