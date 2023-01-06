Adidas shoes promise optimum comfort and durability By Shreya Garg

Adidas shoes look smart and enhance the appeal of the person wearing them.

It is always a good option to invest in a decent pair of shoes. Whether it is for running, walking or any particular sport purpose, a good pair of shoes plays a vital role in terms of your efficiency and performance. One must look for durability and comfort factors when buying a pair of shoes. Besides, the more lightweight a pair of shoes is, the better it is. These days you can make a statement with your pair of shoes alone as well. Among other things, the grip a pair of shoes offers and the support also make for important considerations. We have shortlisted some shoes from an established brand called Adidas. The shoes are known to be of top quality and are worth it for every single penny that you will invest in them. Read on to take a look at our selections.



Adidas Mens Yking 2.0 Running Shoe

This pair of running shoes for men from Adidas comes with a lace-up closure. The heel type is flat and the material it is made from is synthetic. There are three striking colour options available in this one. The grip of the shoes is amazing and it will also boost your performance while running. A lightweight and durable pair, this will make for one fine addition to your collection.

Adidas Mens Walkwagon M Walking Shoe

This pair of walking shoes is designed for men. The overall appearance of this pair is striking to say the least. Super comfortable to wear, this one will last for years to come and you will experience optimum comfort while walking in them. It has no heel and the extra cushioning further elevates the experience. The rubber outsole provides great stability too. This one has no laces and which again is a big plus in a way.

Adidas Mens Milynl Indoor Indoor Court Shoe

This pair of shoes is designed for those who want to play a sport in courts. It comes with a lace-up closure. The upper material of the shoe is made from mesh and synthetic material which allows air to pass through it. This pair looks super striking thanks to the design and infusion of colours in it. It is a lightweight pair that is super breathable and flexible. The EVA midsole offers maximum cushioning and durability.

Adidas Mens Crihase Cricket Shoe

Do u love to play cricket? Well then this pair of shoes is for you. It will help you enhance your game on the field. The synthetic upper and mesh lining of the shoe makes it super breathable. Whereas the rubber outsole of the shoe boosts grip to your feet. It is a durable pair and is available in a slew of striking colour options.

Adidas mens Ownthegame 2.0 Shoes

This pair of shoes comes with a pull-on closure. It is easy to wear and makes for a durable option to have in one’s collection. The infusion of colours in this pair of shoes is what makes it look stand out. Super comfortable to wear and lightweight are the two qualities that make this pair of shoes stand apart.

