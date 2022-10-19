Affordable and best Nokia 4G mobile phones online

Summary:
In the world of technology, Nokia is a name to reckon with. It has been a long time since it has been in the market with their phones. But they have managed to bring out some of the best 4G phones. The Nokia 4G mobile phones are known for their durability and user-friendly nature. This post will look at some of the best Nokia 4G mobile phones available on Amazon.
This article will give you an impartial review of each model, its pros and cons, and its specifications. It will help you decide which of these Nokia 4G mobile phones suit your purposes so that you can go ahead and buy them on Amazon at an unbeatable price. Continue reading this article to know more.
Nokia G21 is one of the best Nokia 4G mobile phones. It has a triple AI camera, so you can shoot and record videos without compromising the quality. The Nokia G21 comes in two variants – one with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.This means you can enjoy a hassle-free experience using this phone and save many of your favourite photos and videos on the phone. The three-day-long backup by the 5050mAh battery liberates you from the worry of finding a charger now and then.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|50 MP triple AI camera
|The fingerprint sensor is difficult to operate
|Two years of Android OS upgrade
|Side fingerprint and face unlock
|Long-lasting battery
|Big screen (6.5 inches)
Click beautiful pictures with a dual rear camera and watch high-quality videos on the big screen of Nokia 2.3. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button so you can complete your task on the go. It also has a massive battery that can last up to two days. The best feature of the phone is face unlock.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual rear camera
|No fast charging
|Big screen (6.2 inches)
|Slow camera
|Dedicated Google Assistant button
|Week processor and RAM
|Face unlock
|Long-lasting battery
Nokia C21 is an android smartphone with a dual camera and HDR screen. It is one of the most affordable Nokia android phones. It has a 5050 mAh long-lasting battery that provides a three-day-long backup. The Nokia C21 Plus is powered by a high-speedUnisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A processor. Plus, a big screen of 6.5 inches gives you a sharper and clearer experience.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|LCD
|The phone has no earphones
|Long-lasting battery
|Dual camera
|Big screen (6.5 inches)
|Fingerprint sensor and face unlock
A massive 6000 mAh battery with a large HD screen is a dream come true with Nokia C30. It has a high-speedUnisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A processor with the latest Android 11 OS to help you enjoy a high-quality user experience. The phone has a rear fingerprint unlock, which makes it easy to operate. You can also shoot good-quality videos with details using the rear dual camera.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|6.2 Inches HD screen
|No fast charging
|Long-lasting battery
|Dual rear camera
|Fingerprint scanner, face unlock
The Nokia C01 Plus has an HD screen and 4G connectivity, so you can seamlessly enjoy watching videos and video calling.It also has a front camera with flash to take good-quality pictures. Nokia C01 Plus is one of the best basic Nokia Android phones.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Selfie camera with front flash
|Low-capacity RAM (2GB)
|HD+ screen
|Not waterproof
|Long-lasting battery
|Superfast processor
|Available in different variants (16GB and 32GB)
Nokia 8210 is a basic non-Android 4G phone that gives you seamless connectivity and an enhanced user experience. It has a big display and a bold look vis-a-vis other basic phones. You can listen to music and play classic games on the phone without worrying about exhausting the battery.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery
|Not waterproof
|Wireless multimedia player
|Basic phone
|In-built games
|Large display (2.8”)
|Affordable
You can spend your time browsing the web or playing games with your friends with the Nokia 215 phone. It comes with preinstalled multiplayer games. The external memory card allows you to store songs and multimedia files. It is one of the best basic Nokia phones with 4G and an ergonomic design.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|FM Radio
|Short battery life
|Ergonomic design
|Small display (2.4 inches)
|Multiplayer games
|No camera
|Web browsing
The Nokia 110 4G phone offers many salient features like a built-in torch, wireless FM radio, external memory slot and HD calling with 4G and VolTe connectivity. It is an all-in-one basic Nokia phone. You also get three colour options to choose from. The cherry on top is that you can browse the internet with 4G connectivity.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in torch
|Short battery life
|HD calls
|Small screen
|Classic games
|Sleek design
Enjoy classic Nokia games and HD calling in Nokia 225 4G phone. It is a dual SIM phone and has an in-built MP3 player. It also has an external memory slot to help you store your favourite music. You can choose from three beautiful colours blue, black and sand.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|HD voice calls
|Short battery life
|Web browsing
|Small screen (2.4 inches)
|Built-in torch
|Wireless and multimedia
|Classic games
How about a stylish Nokia 4G phone?
Nokia 2660 Flip offers the best salient features with a stylish flip design. You enjoy your favourite music with wireless FM radio and an in-built MP3 player. The big screen and big buttons give you a seamless interface. You also get a primary rear camera with flash. It is one of the stylish basic Nokia 4G phones on Amazon.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Big buttons
|Not waterproof
|Big screen (2.8 inches)
|Short battery life
|Stylish design
|Rear camera with flash
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
|Triple AI Camera
|External memory up to 512GB
|OZO spatial audio
|Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone
|Dual rear camera
|Face unlock
|Long-lasting battery
|Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone
|Fingerprint sensor
|Big screen
|HDR camera
|Nokia C30
|High-speed processor
|Android 11
|6000 mAh battery
|Nokia C01 Plus 4G
|Selfie camera with flash
|HD+ screen
|High-speed processor
|Nokia 8210
|Wireless multimedia player
|Large screen
|Preloaded games
|Nokia 215 4G
|HD calls
|Internet access
|Built-in torch
|Nokia 110 4G
|Wireless FM
|HD calls
|Classic games
|Nokia 225 4G
|Web browsing
|Built-in torch
|Wireless multimedia
|Nokia 2660 Flip 4G
|In-built MP3 player
|Flip design
|Rear camera with flash
Nokia C21 is the best Nokia 4G mobile phone on a budget. The 4GB RAM and Android 11 operating system help you switch between applications faster. You can click beautiful photos and create some fantastic videos with the dual rear camera. The cherry on top is its 5050mAh battery that lasts three days.
The Nokia G21 is the overall best Nokia 4G mobile phone. The latest Android version paired with 4GB RAM gives you a sharper and faster mobile experience with a big screen. It has a long-lasting battery to shoot splendid photos and videos with a triple AI camera.
You must consider these features to find the perfect Nokia 4G mobile phone that suits your purpose.
Battery life: To operate Nokia 4G phones seamlessly, you need a long-lasting battery. If you use the phone for calling, shooting photos or playing games, you must consider buying a phone with excellent battery life.
Operating system: OS plays an essential role in smoothly operating applications and games. So always consider buying a phone with the latest and faster operating system. Also, check how long the company would provide free OS and security upgrades.
Besides these features, you should consider camera quality, memory storage and connectivity technologies.
|Model name
|Price
|Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
₹11,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage)
₹13,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage)
|Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone
|₹6,999
|Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone
|₹9,799 (3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage) ₹10,799 (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage)
|Nokia C30
|₹9,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage) ₹10,249 (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage)
|Nokia C01 Plus 4G
|₹5,599 (2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage) ₹6,399 (2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage)
|Nokia 8210
|₹3,849
|Nokia 215 4G
|₹3,249
|Nokia 110 4G
|₹2,799
|Nokia 225 4G
|₹3,749
|Nokia 2660 Flip 4G
|₹11,990
Nokia 2660 Flip is the best flip phone from Nokia with 4G connectivity. Although it doesn't run on Android, its sleek and stylish design makes it a highly popular one among basic phone users.
Nokia C30 has a large battery of 6000 mAh. It also has a dual camera, HD screen, fingerprint sensor, and face unlock technology. All these fantastic features are available at an affordable price.
Nokia G21, which comes in two variants of 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, has the highest expandable memory capacity. You can expand the external memory up to 512GB using a microSD card.
Nokia C30 has a battery capacity of 6000 mAh. The battery lasts longer while you enjoy video streaming and gaming.
Nokia C21 is the most affordable and the best Nokia 4G phone with android OS. It has a 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash. It also supports portrait, HDR and other custom modes.