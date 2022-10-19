Sign out
Affordable and best Nokia 4G mobile phones online

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 19, 2022 19:29 IST

Summary:

Nokia has ruled the world of classic phones. Now they offer some of the best 4G phones with various options.

Best Nokia 4G mobile phones

In the world of technology, Nokia is a name to reckon with. It has been a long time since it has been in the market with their phones. But they have managed to bring out some of the best 4G phones. The Nokia 4G mobile phones are known for their durability and user-friendly nature. This post will look at some of the best Nokia 4G mobile phones available on Amazon.

This article will give you an impartial review of each model, its pros and cons, and its specifications. It will help you decide which of these Nokia 4G mobile phones suit your purposes so that you can go ahead and buy them on Amazon at an unbeatable price. Continue reading this article to know more.

1. Nokia G21

Nokia G21 is one of the best Nokia 4G mobile phones. It has a triple AI camera, so you can shoot and record videos without compromising the quality. The Nokia G21 comes in two variants – one with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.This means you can enjoy a hassle-free experience using this phone and save many of your favourite photos and videos on the phone. The three-day-long backup by the 5050mAh battery liberates you from the worry of finding a charger now and then.

Specifications

  • Operating system: Android 11 64bits
  • Cellular technology: 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, VOLTE
  • Interface: Touchscreen
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB
  • Internal storage: 64GB/128GB expandable up to 512GB using microSD card
  • Multimedia: FM radio, MP3 player, video calling
  • Colours: Dusk, Nordic blue

ProsCons
50 MP triple AI cameraThe fingerprint sensor is difficult to operate
Two years of Android OS upgrade 
Side fingerprint and face unlock 
Long-lasting battery 
Big screen (6.5 inches) 
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Dusk
17% off
11,999 14,499
Buy now

2. Nokia 2.3

Click beautiful pictures with a dual rear camera and watch high-quality videos on the big screen of Nokia 2.3. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button so you can complete your task on the go. It also has a massive battery that can last up to two days. The best feature of the phone is face unlock.

Specifications

  • Operating system: Android 10.0
  • Cellular technology: 4G
  • Interface: Touchscreen
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Internal storage: 32GB
  • Multimedia: FM radio, MP3 player, video calling
  • Colours: Cyan green, Charcoal

ProsCons
Dual rear cameraNo fast charging
Big screen (6.2 inches)Slow camera
Dedicated Google Assistant buttonWeek processor and RAM
Face unlock 
Long-lasting battery 
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Cyan Green
31% off
7,588 10,999
Buy now

3. Nokia C21 Plus

Nokia C21 is an android smartphone with a dual camera and HDR screen. It is one of the most affordable Nokia android phones. It has a 5050 mAh long-lasting battery that provides a three-day-long backup. The Nokia C21 Plus is powered by a high-speedUnisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A processor. Plus, a big screen of 6.5 inches gives you a sharper and clearer experience.

Specifications

  • Operating system: Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology: 4G
  • Interface: Touchscreen
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • RAM: 3GB/4GB
  • Internal storage: 32GB/64GB expandable up to 256GB using microSD card
  • Multimedia: FM Radio, MP3 player, Video calling
  • Colours: Dark cyan, Warm Grey

ProsCons
LCDThe phone has no earphones
Long-lasting battery 
Dual camera 
Big screen (6.5 inches) 
Fingerprint sensor and face unlock 
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Dark Cyan
23% off
9,999 12,999
Buy now

4. Nokia C30

A massive 6000 mAh battery with a large HD screen is a dream come true with Nokia C30. It has a high-speedUnisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A processor with the latest Android 11 OS to help you enjoy a high-quality user experience. The phone has a rear fingerprint unlock, which makes it easy to operate. You can also shoot good-quality videos with details using the rear dual camera.

Specifications

  • Operating system: Android 11 OS
  • Cellular technology: 4G
  • Interface: Touchscreen
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • RAM: 3GB/4GB
  • Internal storage: 32GB/64GB expandable up to 256GB using microSD card
  • Multimedia: FM Radio, MP3 player, video calling
  • Colours: White, Green

ProsCons
6.2 Inches HD screenNo fast charging
Long-lasting battery 
Dual rear camera 
Fingerprint scanner, face unlock 
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
24% off
10,249 13,499
Buy now

5. Nokia C01 Plus 4G

The Nokia C01 Plus has an HD screen and 4G connectivity, so you can seamlessly enjoy watching videos and video calling.It also has a front camera with flash to take good-quality pictures. Nokia C01 Plus is one of the best basic Nokia Android phones.

Specifications

  • Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition)
  • Cellular technology: 4G
  • Interface: Touchscreen
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Internal storage: 16GB/32GB expandable up to 128GB using microSD card
  • Multimedia: FM radio, Mp3 player, video calling
  • Colours: Grey, Blue

ProsCons
Selfie camera with front flashLow-capacity RAM (2GB)
HD+ screenNot waterproof
Long-lasting battery 
Superfast processor 
Available in different variants (16GB and 32GB) 
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash | 32GB Storage (Grey)
20% off
6,399 7,999
Buy now

6. Nokia 8210

Nokia 8210 is a basic non-Android 4G phone that gives you seamless connectivity and an enhanced user experience. It has a big display and a bold look vis-a-vis other basic phones. You can listen to music and play classic games on the phone without worrying about exhausting the battery.

Specifications

  • Operating system: S30+
  • Cellular technology: 4G
  • Interface: Keypad
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Memory storage: Expandable up to 32GB
  • Multimedia: MP3, FM Radio
  • Colours: Blue, Red

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryNot waterproof
Wireless multimedia playerBasic phone
In-built games 
Large display (2.8”) 
Affordable 
Nokia 8210 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Big Display, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Blue
27% off
3,849 5,299
Buy now

7. Nokia 215 4G

You can spend your time browsing the web or playing games with your friends with the Nokia 215 phone. It comes with preinstalled multiplayer games. The external memory card allows you to store songs and multimedia files. It is one of the best basic Nokia phones with 4G and an ergonomic design.

Specifications

  • Operating system: Series 30+
  • Cellular technology: 4G
  • Interface: Keypad
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Memory storage: Expandable up to 32 GB
  • Multimedia: FM radio, MP3 Player
  • Colours: Black, Cyan

ProsCons
FM RadioShort battery life
Ergonomic designSmall display (2.4 inches)
Multiplayer gamesNo camera
Web browsing 
Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone with Long Battery Life, Multiplayer Games, Wireless FM Radio and Durable Ergonomic Design – Black_124.7 x 51.0 x 13.7 mm
14% off
3,249 3,799
Buy now

8. Nokia 110 4G

The Nokia 110 4G phone offers many salient features like a built-in torch, wireless FM radio, external memory slot and HD calling with 4G and VolTe connectivity. It is an all-in-one basic Nokia phone. You also get three colour options to choose from. The cherry on top is that you can browse the internet with 4G connectivity.

Specifications

  • Operating system: Nokia Series 30+
  • Cellular technology: 4G
  • Interface: Keypad
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Memory storage: Expandable up to 32 GB
  • Multimedia: Wireless & wired FM radio, MP3 player
  • Colours: Charcoal, Yellow, Blue

ProsCons
Built-in torchShort battery life
HD callsSmall screen
Classic games 
Sleek design 
Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD Calls, Up to 32GB External Memory, FM Radio (Wired & Wireless Dual Mode), Games, Torch | Charcoal (Nokia 110 DS-4G)
20% off
2,799 3,499
Buy now

9. Nokia 225 4G

Enjoy classic Nokia games and HD calling in Nokia 225 4G phone. It is a dual SIM phone and has an in-built MP3 player. It also has an external memory slot to help you store your favourite music. You can choose from three beautiful colours blue, black and sand.

Specifications

  • Operating system: Series 30+
  • Cellular technology: 4G
  • Interface: Keypad
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Multimedia: FM radio, MP3 player
  • Colours: Black, Blue, Sand

ProsCons
HD voice callsShort battery life
Web browsingSmall screen (2.4 inches)
Built-in torch 
Wireless and multimedia 
Classic games 
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black Colour
15% off
3,749 4,399
Buy now

10. Nokia 2660 Flip 4G

How about a stylish Nokia 4G phone?

Nokia 2660 Flip offers the best salient features with a stylish flip design. You enjoy your favourite music with wireless FM radio and an in-built MP3 player. The big screen and big buttons give you a seamless interface. You also get a primary rear camera with flash. It is one of the stylish basic Nokia 4G phones on Amazon.

Specifications

  • Operating system: S30+
  • Cellular technology: 4G
  • Interface: Flip and keypad
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Multimedia: In-built MP3 player, wireless FM radio
  • Colours: Black, Red

ProsCons
Big buttonsNot waterproof
Big screen (2.8 inches)Short battery life
Stylish design 
Rear camera with flash 
Nokia 2660 Flip 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Dual Screen, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Black
5,899
Buy now

Three best features of all Nokia 4G mobile phones

 Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3
 Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Triple AI Camera External memory up to 512GBOZO spatial audio
 Nokia 2.3 Android 10 SmartphoneDual rear camera Face unlockLong-lasting battery
 Nokia C21 Plus Android SmartphoneFingerprint sensorBig screenHDR camera
Nokia C30High-speed processorAndroid 116000 mAh battery
 Nokia C01 Plus 4G Selfie camera with flashHD+ screenHigh-speed processor
Nokia 8210 Wireless multimedia playerLarge screenPreloaded games
Nokia 215 4G HD callsInternet accessBuilt-in torch
Nokia 110 4G Wireless FMHD callsClassic games
Nokia 225 4G Web browsingBuilt-in torchWireless multimedia
Nokia 2660 Flip 4G In-built MP3 playerFlip designRear camera with flash

Best value for money Nokia 4G mobile phone

Nokia C21 is the best Nokia 4G mobile phone on a budget. The 4GB RAM and Android 11 operating system help you switch between applications faster. You can click beautiful photos and create some fantastic videos with the dual rear camera. The cherry on top is its 5050mAh battery that lasts three days.

Overall best Nokia 4G mobile phone

The Nokia G21 is the overall best Nokia 4G mobile phone. The latest Android version paired with 4GB RAM gives you a sharper and faster mobile experience with a big screen. It has a long-lasting battery to shoot splendid photos and videos with a triple AI camera.

How To Find The Perfect Nokia 4G mobile phone?

You must consider these features to find the perfect Nokia 4G mobile phone that suits your purpose.

Battery life: To operate Nokia 4G phones seamlessly, you need a long-lasting battery. If you use the phone for calling, shooting photos or playing games, you must consider buying a phone with excellent battery life.

Operating system: OS plays an essential role in smoothly operating applications and games. So always consider buying a phone with the latest and faster operating system. Also, check how long the company would provide free OS and security upgrades.

Besides these features, you should consider camera quality, memory storage and connectivity technologies.

Price list of all Nokia 4G mobile phones

Model namePrice
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone

11,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage)

13,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage)

Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 6,999
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone 9,799 (3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage) 10,799 (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage)
Nokia C30 9,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage) 10,249 (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage)
Nokia C01 Plus 4G  5,599 (2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage) 6,399 (2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage)
Nokia 8210  3,849
Nokia 215 4G  3,249
Nokia 110 4G  2,799
Nokia 225 4G  3,749
Nokia 2660 Flip 4G  11,990

 

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Affordable and best Nokia 4G mobile phones online

1. Which is the best Nokia Flip 4G phone?

Nokia 2660 Flip is the best flip phone from Nokia with 4G connectivity. Although it doesn't run on Android, its sleek and stylish design makes it a highly popular one among basic phone users.

2. Which Nokia 4G phone has a long-lasting battery?

Nokia C30 has a large battery of 6000 mAh. It also has a dual camera, HD screen, fingerprint sensor, and face unlock technology. All these fantastic features are available at an affordable price.

3. Which Nokia 4G mobile phone has the highest expandable memory capacity?

Nokia G21, which comes in two variants of 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, has the highest expandable memory capacity. You can expand the external memory up to 512GB using a microSD card.

