Amazon end of season sale: Fossil analog watches up for grabs, get up to 40% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 28, 2022 18:03 IST

Analog watches from Fossil brand are of top-notch quality. They are stylish to look at too.

Fossil analog watches can make for perfect heirloom pieces.

Analog watches have a charm of their own. Yes, smartwatches are trending too, but analog watches continue to be in vogue and will forever be. They make for perfect heirloom pieces as well. One can literally make a fashion statement with these watches. One of the brands that is known to offer quality and excellence in terms of design, material used and overall appearance is Fossil. It is indeed a name that we all reckon with.

We have shortlisted some of the Fossil analog watches in our list below. They are available on Aamazon and available at slashed down prices, thanks to the ongoing Amazon end of season sale. You can get as much as 40% off on them. Excited and can't wait t explore the options? Well, then, scroll on right away to take a look at our selections that have a mix of both for men and women.

Fossil Analog Blue Dial Women's Watch-ES4274
This analog watch for women has a round dial in blue colour. The band of the watch is made from leather material and is available in brown colour. The movement type of the watch is quartz and the case is made of stainless steel. A chic and stylish watch, this one has 20% off available on it. It is a must buy.

Fossil Analog Blue Dial Women's Watch-ES4274
20% off
7,196 8,995
Buy now

Fossil Original Boyfriend Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch-ES3838
A watch is a fashion accessory that can elevate one look effortlessly. The shape of its dial is round and the colour is silver. The band is made from good quality leather material and is in striking blue colour. It looks chic and is available at a decent discount of 40%. It has been designed for women and will make for a nice addition to the collection.

Fossil Original Boyfriend Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch-ES3838
40% off
7,197 11,995
Buy now

Fossil Chronograph White Dial Men's Watch-CH2882
This analog watch for men has a white dial in round shape. Its case material is made from stainless steel and it has a buckle clasp as closure. It is water resistant. Perfect for everyday wear, men can wear it with both casual and formal outfits. There's 35% off on it. Besides, the band material is in brown colour and made from leather.

Fossil Chronograph White Dial Men's Watch-CH2882
35% off
5,195 7,995
Buy now

Fossil Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-FS5308
Sleek and stylish, this watch for men from Fossil wll make for a nice fashion accessory. Both the band and dial colour of the watch is in black. The dial’s shape is round and the movement type of the watch is quartz. It is water resistant and has a quartz movement type. Grab this one at 30% off.

Fossil Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-FS5308
30% off
7,696 10,995
Buy now

Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch-BQ3181
Ladies, you can gift this lovely analog watch from Fossil to yourself this New Year. The band of the watch is made from stainless steel and available in Rose Gold colour. It makes for a perfect gifting option and looks oh-so-stylish. You can wear it with whatever outfit you want and it will elevate the overall look for sure. Grab it at 35% off.

Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch-BQ3181
35% off
6,170 9,495
Buy now

Price of Fossil analog watches at a glance:

 WatchPrice in Rs
Fossil Analog Blue Dial Women's Watch-ES4274 8,995
 Fossil Original Boyfriend Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch-ES3838 11,995
 Fossil Chronograph White Dial Men's Watch-CH28827,995
 Fossil Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch - FS5237 10,995
Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch-BQ3181 9,495

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

