Amazon end of season sale: Get up to 67% off on midi dresses, jeans, kurtas

Summary:
Women's weakness for clothes is well known. No matter how many clothes she may have in her closet, she will still find space for another one. Hence, she will keep looking for new ones every now and then. If that be your thought, then now is the time to do so as the Amazon end of season sale is live.
Part of this sale is a whole host of products. One of segment where discounts are live is clothes. You can get jeans, kurtas, midi dresses, cardigans, coats among other categories. We have bunched together a lot of clothes that are available at heavy discount.
A pair of jeans, for instance, is a very useful and practical garment. However, the one that we have shortlisted here comes with a flair design. We have also shortlisted a coat which can be worn with saree as well as western garment. Also part of this list is a fancy and glitterery midi dress with halter neck.
This pretty dress is ideal party wear. Also part of this collection is also a pale pink Chanderi silk kurta set that you will love.
Take a look at our list and pick some if you like. You are sure to like them.
Miss Chase Women's Wine Halter Neck Sleeveless Solid Embellished Midi Dress
This is a 100% polyester dress. This is a bodycon garment whose highlight is its halter neck. This is a slim-fit garment and is available in solid colour (maroon). The upper part of the dress features glitter fabric. While one can wear this garment as a casual and daily wear, it does better as a party and evening wear attire. It also features side pockets. You can get it at 67% discount.
AKA CHIC Women's Wide Leg Jeans
This smart-looking pair of jeans is what you need for all kinds of casual outings. Its flair wide leg makes its look very feminine. This is made of 100% cotton and while it may not be a best choice of garment in north India in the winters, it can be worn in rest of India where the weather is mild. It features high-rise waistline and comes with two side pockets. You can 60% off on this attire.
in. fuse by Shoppers Stop Womens Embroidered Chanderi Round Neck Kurta
This charming kurta pajama set is what you need for all festive occasions. Made using Chanderi fabric, it is available in solid pink (the pajama was a slightly darker shade of pink). It features pretty machine-made embriodery in pink, gold, green and blue. You can get 50% discount on this garment.
Monte Carlo Womens Blend Wool Green Self V Neck Cardigan
This is a lovely cardigan in pale green colour which is sure to be a prized possession in your wardrobe. Made using blended wool it features self V neck style. Layer it over a dress or on top of a t-shirt and jeans and you will look really smart. You can only dry clean this garment. This is available at 34% discount.
VERO MODA Womens Coat
This A-line coat is a smart garment and can be worn with Western clothes as well as Indian clothes. It is available in solid purple colour and is made of polyester fabric. It has a Mandarin collar and comes with full sleeves. This chic coat also has side features. You can only machine wash this garment. You can 49% discount on this.
|Product
|Price
|Miss Chase Women's Wine Halter Neck Sleeveless Solid Embellished Midi Dress
|₹3,495
|AKA CHIC Women's Wide Leg Jeans
|₹1,999
|in. fuse by Shoppers Stop Womens Embroidered Chanderi Round Neck Kurta
|₹1,699
|Monte Carlo Womens Blend Wool Green Self V Neck Cardigan
|₹2,980
|VERO MODA Womens Coat
|₹3,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.