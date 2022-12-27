Amazon end of season sale: Get up to 73% off on sneakers and sandals

Summary:
If one was to ask any man about his most preferred choice of footwear, chances are that he will say ‘sneakers’ or ‘sandals’. These are an obvious choice of casual footwear. Sneakers and sandals also see a lot of wear and tear and, hence, need to be replaced with new ones. If this is the situation you are in, then this is the time to buy them. That is because the Amazon end of season sale is currently live and there are discounts of a whole range of products including footwear.
We have curated a list of sneakers and sandals for men which are on sale. Some of them are established brands like BATA and many others are lesser known brands like Centrino and Campus. Some of them are of slip-on kinds, others have a lace-up closure. The sandals come with hook-and-loop closure.
Do take a look, go ahead and buy some. Thanks to the attractive discounts, you can get them at very good prices.
BATA Women Softy Blue Espadrille Flats3 Kids UK
This is a pair of sneakers which comes with slip-on closure and can easily be called a comfortable footwear. This is a regular fit pair and comes with a medium width. The upper material used to make this pair of sneakers is canvas. This is a casual wear and has flat heels. You can get a 14% discount on this pair.
Centrino Mens 3374 Sneakers
This is another pair of sneakers that is available at attractive price. It is available in three different colours - coffee, black and tan. It comes with a pull-on closure. It has one inch height and hence will make you feel slightly taller. It has a medium shoe width and has a round toe type. Its outer surface is made of synthetic material. It is available at 59% discount.
Campus Men's Maxico Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes is a must-have in a man's footwear closet. This shoe is available in different colour combinations - blue/red, blue/lmn, blue/sky, ch.gry/t.blu anf mod.blu/blu. This is a regular fit pair of shoes and has a medium shoe width. It comes with a lace-up closure. Its upper material is made of mesh. This shoe is an ideal option of sports. It has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. You can 38% discount on it.
Bourge Mens Loire-z-504 Running Shoe
This one is another smart-looking pair of shoes. It is available in four colour combinations - navy and red, black and gold, D Grey and red, T=Blue and white. It comes with lace-up closure and has a regular fit type. This pair has medium shoe width and has a cushioned, lightweight, breathable and soft insole. It has a breathable upper material. Its sole is thermoplastic elastomers. This pair is available at 73% discount on it.
Centrino Men's 6113 Fisherman Sandals
This is an attractive pair of sandals and is available in 11 different colours. You can get colours like olive, beige, blue, brown, burgundy, Chiku, coffee, D Cherry, D Tan, black and Navy. It comes with a leather sole and has a hook and loop closure. It comes with a 2.5 cm heel height. It has a medium shoe width and comes with pointed closed toe. It is available for 68% discount.
