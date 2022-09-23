Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on handbags: Fetch up to 76% off

Summary:
Favourite arm candy and priced fashion accessory - handbags are something women simply can't do without. Whether one is out to run errands or partying the night away post work hours, a handbag is a must for every occasion. It almost feels the look is incomplete sans a handbag. It is not without a reason that women obsess over handbags. This fashion accessory has the power to elevate the outfit. Available in various sizes and styles, there are a plethora of exciting options out there to experiment with. If you ever feel overwhelmed for spending on handbags too much, then this is the time when you can really shop to your heart’s content without feeling pangs of guilt. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and you can’t just let this opportunity to go in vain.
To help you make the most of it, we have rounded up some of the handbags in our list below that come at slashed down prices. From sling, shoulder to tote bags - you will find them all in our list. Take a look.
Isle Locada by Hidesign Women's Sling Bag
This sling bag for women comes in an attractive Aubergine colour. Made from good quality leather material, this one has two roomy compartments and one pocket too. A chic fashion accessory, this will elevate the style of women, and how! Get it at 60% off. It is easy to carry and also lightweight. Throw this bag on when going for movie dates, brunch dates and holidays.
Lavie Women's Malnov Tote Bag
A spacious tote bag made from vegan leather is always a welcome addition to the collection of women. Available in chic colours like navy blue, red, black and others, this one is a fashion accessory every woman will want to have. You can grab this bag at 69% off. It is also lightweight and durable. It has pockets on the inside as well.
Hidesign Limited Edition Women's Handbag
This stylish handbag has been handcrafted with premium quality vegetable-tanned leather. It looks classy and so desirable. Women from all age groups would surely feel tempted to include this bag to their collection. Besides, it comes with a metal chain strap detail accented with brass fittings that adds to its appeal. Easy to carry and a statement fashion accessory, you can get it at 76% off.
Caprese Women's Sling Bag (Black)
This sling bag from Caprese is made of faux leather material. Available in an attractive black colour, the quality of this fashion accessory will complement well with most attire. You can see the brand’s name featured on a metal plate in the front. It has decent space inside it that you can carry all your essentials with ease. Get it at 71% off.
Hidesign Limited Edition Women's Handbag
A fashionable bag, this one is an easy yes for every woman. Made from good quality vegetable-tanned leather, one can carry it to cocktail parties, formal events and even on holidays to amp up one's style quotient. Get this one at 76% off. There are other colour options too available in this one. The amazing texture on the bag adds to its appeal.
|Handbags
|Price
|Hidesign Limited Edition Women's Handbag
|₹4,995.00
|Isle Locada by Hidesign Women's Sling Bag (Aubergine)
|₹3,995.00
|Lavie Women's Malnov Tote Bag
|₹2,490.00
|Hidesign Limited Edition Women's Handbag
|₹4,995.00
|Caprese Women's Sling Bag (Black)
|₹3,099.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.