Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get a cool 56% off on Adidas footwear

Footwear is an essential item in today's world. While it is a fact that we often keep a number of fancy footwear for festival occasions, a bulk of our footwear falls in the daily wear segment. From slippers to sneakers, we need them either at home or when we step out for work or otherwise. For many men and women, the sneakers have replaced the humble ‘chappal’ or 'sandal' as the regular daily wear option. At homes, of course, slippers rule the roost. Hence, the need to keep replacing old worn-out ones with new ones.

Since they see a lot of wear and tear, it makes tremendous sense to keep changing them every now and then. If that be the case, then picking them up online is a good option. And if you decide to pick them up online, then may we suggest you do so from Amazon as its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - is live. We have curated a list of such shoes and slippers from leading brand Adidas that you are sure to find it interesting. Check them out here. May we add that since the sale has been on for a while now, some sizes may be unavailable currently.

Adidas Mens Black (A0Qm) / White (01F7) Swenn M Swim Sandals

A pair of slippers, called sandals here, is an ideal casual wear option for men. Whether you choose to wear it at home or step out the neighbourhood market for your daily vegetables and fruits shopping or plan a family visit to the beach, this pair of slippers will serve you well. In the Indian rainy months too, this can be a saviour as navigating puddles and slush won't seem like a major challenge. This slipper has been made from synthetic material, comes with a slip-on closure and has a flat heel type. This slipper is available at a discount of 47%.