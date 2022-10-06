Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 71% off on boys' t-shirts

Summary:
Young children outgrow clothes really fast. Ask a young parent what it is to see a perfectly decent garment grow short and tight and you will know what disappointment means. But that is the reality - children grow up fast and clothes don't fit anymore. Hence, it is important to have fresh and lively and inexpensive options for parents to consider in the kids wear section.
If you are a young parent, it is time to explore Amazon to get over this problem. Why? That's because the e-commerce platform is holding to mega sale - Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. A whole host of products are part of the sale from gadgets and washing machines to clothes for men, women and children.
We have curated a list of t-shirts for boys which, we think, you will find very interesting. These are colourful, made from skin-friendly fabric and affordable. Many of them come in packs of three and five. Take a look.
Marvel By Kidsville Boys' T-Shirt
This is a pack of three and contains three colourful t-shirts in blue, black and red. These t-shirts for boys is available in 11 different colour and print combinations. You will find popular cartoon and fantasy themes on the t-shirt like Spiderman and Avengers. Made from 100% cotton fabric, it features ‘character prints’. They all have round neck. They have half sleeves and can be hand washed. You get a 55% discount on them.
Max Boy's Regular T-Shirt
This is a pack of five t-shirts, meant for boys from the age group of two to three years and going up to seven to eight years. This set of five t-shirts is available in a six colour combinations. All are printed t-shirts and have attractive prints and slogans. These regular fit t-shirts come in gentle pastel colours while two of the lot are in primary colours of black and white. These t-shirts are 100% cotton garments. You get to save a cool 42%.
Allen Solly Junior Boys Polo
This polo neck t-shirt is available in vast range of sizes, starting from two-three years and going up to 15 to 16 years. These t-shirts come in solid colours and you get a huge range in colours too - three shades of blue, orange, red, black, green, yellow and pink. These regular fit t-shirts can easily be machine washed. This garment is available at a discount of 39%.
T2F Boy's Solid Regular fit T-Shirt
Here's a charming set of five t-shirts meant for boys starting from the age group of two to three years and going up to nine to 10 years. These t-shits are available in a range of dark and bright colours with sweet prints like stars, cactus, pineapples etc. This is a 100% cotton t-shirt and can easily be machine washed. It has a round neck and can easily be slipped in to. You get a 71% off on this product.
T2F Boy's Regular Fit T-Shirt
Here's another set of five t-shirts with fun prints on them. This set is available in five different colour combinations. These are half sleeves t-shirts and made using 100% cotton fabric. They are available for kids starting from the age group of two to three and go up to 13-14 years. These are fuss-free garments and can easily be machine washed. This set is available at a 36% discount.
|Product
|Price
|Marvel By Kidsville Boys' T-Shirt
|₹1,799.00
|Max Boys Boys Printed Crew Neck T-Shirt
|₹949.00
|Allen Solly Junior Boys Polo
|₹799.00
|T2F Boy's Solid Regular fit T-Shirt
|₹1,800.00
|T2F Boy's Regular Fit T-Shirt
|₹1,200.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.