Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 52% off on shoes and slippers

Shoes are easily one of the biggest weaknesses in men. No matter how many they have, men can always find room for another one. The good thing is that shoes are also among the most used items in a person's life and are broadly categorized as casual wear and occasional wear. While we may end up spending a whole lot of money in that one fancy shoe we bring out during weddings etc, it is the casual wear segment that needs our utmost attention. Regular shoes, sneakers, flip flops or slippers and sandals largely fall in this category. And this lot needs greater attention as they see a lot of wear and tear.

Hence, it is important to keep looking for options and one way to get best deals is to explore online platforms. A mega sale is currently live on Amazon - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and as part it one can get attractive discount on a whole range of products.

We have bunched together a list of shoes and slippers from the established brand Puma. You should definitely benefit from this list. Do take a look.

Puma Men's Comet Evo Sneaker

This pair of sneakers is available in 11 different colour combinations. This is a comfortable pair of sneakers which can be worn on all kinds of casual occasions, be it a trip to the market, a sight-seeing spree with family, a visit to the zoo with kids etc. This pair comes with lace-up closure with no heels. It is a non water resistant pair of shoes and its sole material is made of rubber. It comes with 50% discount on it.