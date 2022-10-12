Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 76% off on clothing for women

Summary:
The one thing women can never resist are clothes. Whether it is daily wear clothes like t-shirts and kurtas or formal and semi formal wear like sarees, there is always room for that one extra. Daily wear clothes undergo a lot of wear and tear and, therefore, need to be replaced with new ones. Even in occasional wear segment like sarees, it is always a great idea to indulge oneself and boost one's spirit.
If either or both are your reasons, then buying them online is a great idea. And this is a good time to do so because a mega sale is currently live on Amazon which is called Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. On sale are a whole range of clothes including kurtas, t-shirts, sarees etc.
We have put together a list of such products that we think will interest you as well. Take a look.
Womanista Women's Plain Georgette Saree
Nothing flatters a woman's curves a way a saree does. For centuries, it has been the garment of Indian women. However, with the coming of people from central Asia and later Europe, new attire were introduced into the Indian consciousness. Today, a saree is a festive or occasional wear. But what remains unchanged is Indian women's obsession with this simple yet amazing piece of attire. This georgette saree comes in floral print and is in colour pink. A wonderful day-wear option, you are sure to fall in love with it. It is 100% synthetic, comes with a blouse piece and should only be dry cleaned. On purchase of this saree, you can get a discount of a cool 72%.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women T-Shirt
Tshirts are our go-to garment in all casual occasions. Be it a pair of jeans or a skirt, a t-shirt is the easy choice to make to wear with such lowers. This t-shirt is currently available on Amazon in a set of two. They are in primary colours of black and white. Also available on Amazon are a number of other colour combinations including blush and turquoise; mustard and coral pink; white and lavender to name a few. These t-shirts are made from cotton (97%) and spandex (3%) fabrics. You get a 63% off on this item.
Yash Gallery Women Cotton Slub Checks Print Anarkali Kurta
If you like graceful and feminine garments then Anarkali kurta and chudidar should be your ideal pick, especially in ethnic Indian clothes. Here's a collection of Anarkali kurta designs that will is sure to charm you - the one profiled here is in yellow and black with check patterns all over. This evening wear kurta is calf length with three quarter sleeves. Made from cotton fabric, it is very comfortable in summer months. Apart from this, it is available in six other colour combinations. If you pick it up now, you can get as much as 61% off on it.
XL LOVE - By Janasya Women's Plus Size Teal Poly Crepe Kurta
If you have been looking for graceful but everyday kurta, then this is where your search ends. What's more is that not many e-commerce websites have too many options for plus size women and so when one does find one, it is always a welcome sign. This A-Line styled kurta is made using poly crepe material and is calf length in size. This garment is easy to maintain and can be hand washed. You get a discount of 51% on this garment.
Yash Gallery Women's Rayon Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta
Here's another very pretty and day wear Anarkali styled kurta for plus sized women. The kurta profiled in this copy is in dull green with floral prints in white and brown. Pair it with a white chudidar and rock the look. The kurta is calf length in size and comes with three quarters sleeves. What's more is that it comes with a matching face mask. It is available at a 76% discount.
