Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 78% off on handbags

A woman can never say ‘no’ to handbags. Like clothes and shoes, it is impossible for a woman to walk away from a handbag, no matter how many she has already. While a handbag is a utility item, it is invariably seen as a fashion accessory - the more, the merrier. If picking handbags is your passion in life, then now is the right time to pick them up as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is currently on. As part of it, you can buy all kinds of consumer items - from clothes, ACs and washing machines, mobile phones and laptops, shoes to handbags.
We have put together a list of such handbags in a list and, we think, you are going to love them. There is a lot of variety in them and you can expect to get the following - totes, sling bags and more. The brands that are listed too come in much variety - you can expect big established brands like Hidesign to smaller players like Glowic. If you are lucky you can get as much as 78% on a product. Take a look.
Hidesign Women Sling Bag
This is a delicate and lady-like sling bag, which women in their 30s and 40s will find very flattering. Made from leather, this is a sling bag that comes with a zipper and a handle. It is a single compartment handbag and, hence, more a fashion accessory than a utility item. There is a rider attached - it should not be exposed to extreme heat. You can get 57% off on this.
Isle Locada By Hidesign Women's Sling Bag
This classy-looking handbag is a sling bag and comes in an attractive tan/brown colour. Made from leather, it has a zipper closure and has a handle as well. Here are its dimension - 18 centimeters (height), 20 centimeters (length) and 8 centimeters (width). It has two compartments and one pocket. This handbag can be yours at a discounted rate of ₹2,346 (55% off).
Hidesign Women Sling Bag
Here's another fashionable-looking handbag that will certainly flatter its owner. This black-coloured clutch is made of leather. It comes with a zipper closure and works best as a casual wear. Here are the dimension - 13 centimeters (height), 20 centimeters (length) and 25 centimeters (width). It has two compartments and one pocket. There is a discount of 57% on this hang bag.
Glowic Figure Graphic Tote Bag
Here is a charming and casual tote bag. Made from canvas material, it is the kind of bag you carry to your family picnic, or a stroll to the local market or on a visit to friend's home for a lunch invite. Its peppy design is sure to catch your eye. It comes with adjustable straps and has double handle. It is a large bag {(L) x 5.1 (W) x 38.1 (H) cm}. This bag is available at a massive 78% off.
Hidesign Women Tote
Tote bags are popular for a reason and if you don't believe us, take a look at this bag. This handbag is made of leather and comes with a zipper closure. Ideal as a casual wear, it comes in red and blue colour. It is a single compartment handbag and has a tab opening with a magnetic dot. Here are its dimensions - 28 centimeters (height), 32 centimeters (length) and 9 centimeters (width). You get a 67% off on this bag.
