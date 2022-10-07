Sign out
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 78% off on handbags

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 08, 2022 10:00 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: A woman's love for handbags is legendary. If you like them and can't resist yourself, then pick them up from Amazon as a mega sale is on. Read more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Pick your favourite handbag now as a mega sale is on.

A woman can never say ‘no’ to handbags. Like clothes and shoes, it is impossible for a woman to walk away from a handbag, no matter how many she has already. While a handbag is a utility item, it is invariably seen as a fashion accessory - the more, the merrier. If picking handbags is your passion in life, then now is the right time to pick them up as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is currently on. As part of it, you can buy all kinds of consumer items - from clothes, ACs and washing machines, mobile phones and laptops, shoes to handbags.

We have put together a list of such handbags in a list and, we think, you are going to love them. There is a lot of variety in them and you can expect to get the following - totes, sling bags and more. The brands that are listed too come in much variety - you can expect big established brands like Hidesign to smaller players like Glowic. If you are lucky you can get as much as 78% on a product. Take a look.

Hidesign Women Sling Bag

This is a delicate and lady-like sling bag, which women in their 30s and 40s will find very flattering. Made from leather, this is a sling bag that comes with a zipper and a handle. It is a single compartment handbag and, hence, more a fashion accessory than a utility item. There is a rider attached - it should not be exposed to extreme heat. You can get 57% off on this.

Hidesign Women Sling Bag (Blue)
57% off
1,709 3,995
Buy now

Isle Locada By Hidesign Women's Sling Bag

This classy-looking handbag is a sling bag and comes in an attractive tan/brown colour. Made from leather, it has a zipper closure and has a handle as well. Here are its dimension - 18 centimeters (height), 20 centimeters (length) and 8 centimeters (width). It has two compartments and one pocket. This handbag can be yours at a discounted rate of 2,346 (55% off).

Isle Locada By Hidesign Women's SLING BAG(TAN/BROWN)
55% off
1,949 4,295
Buy now

Hidesign Women Sling Bag

Here's another fashionable-looking handbag that will certainly flatter its owner. This black-coloured clutch is made of leather. It comes with a zipper closure and works best as a casual wear. Here are the dimension - 13 centimeters (height), 20 centimeters (length) and 25 centimeters (width). It has two compartments and one pocket. There is a discount of 57% on this hang bag.   

Hidesign Women Sling Bag (Black)
63% off
1,299 3,499
Buy now

Glowic Figure Graphic Tote Bag

Here is a charming and casual tote bag. Made from canvas material, it is the kind of bag you carry to your family picnic, or a stroll to the local market or on a visit to friend's home for a lunch invite. Its peppy design is sure to catch your eye. It comes with adjustable straps and has double handle. It is a large bag {(L) x 5.1 (W) x 38.1 (H) cm}. This bag is available at a massive 78% off.     

Glowic Figure Graphic Tote Bag(WBAG-13), WHITE
80% off
299 1,499
Buy now

Hidesign Women Tote

Tote bags are popular for a reason and if you don't believe us, take a look at this bag. This handbag is made of leather and comes with a zipper closure. Ideal as a casual wear, it comes in red and blue colour. It is a single compartment handbag and has a tab opening with a magnetic dot. Here are its dimensions - 28 centimeters (height), 32 centimeters (length) and 9 centimeters (width). You get a 67% off on this bag.

Hidesign Women Tote (Red)
67% off
2,049 6,295
Buy now

Price of women's handbags at a glance:

ProductPrice
Hidesign Women Sling Bag 3,995
Isle Locada By Hidesign Women's sling bag 4,295
Hidesign Women Sling Bag 3,499
Glowic Figure Graphic Tote Bag 1,499
Hidesign Women Tote 6,295

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

