Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 79% off on kurtas

Summary:
If you had been planning to buy yourself ethnic wear, then now is the time to do so as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is on. There is such an amazing variety available online that you will be spoilt for choice. There are kurtas, salwar suits, kurta-pant sets to name a few. For this article, we have chosen kurtas that are available at a huge discount.
Kurtas are our everyday wear and can be a very versatile garment as well. You can wear it the traditional way - pairing it with churidar and salwar. You can wear it with a pair of jeans, a pair of pants or leggings and give it a western twist and make it into an Indo Western wear.
We have put together a list of such clothes and, we are sure, you will like them too. What's even better is that apart from the eye-catching discounts, these options also have kurtas for the plus size women. Do take a look.
Yash Gallery Women's Cotton Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta
Here's a very pretty floral printed Anarkali kurta. It's base colour is black while the body is filled with floral patterns in red and white. This cotton kurta comes with a round neck, has half sleeves and goes up to the calf. It looks extremely attractive to behold. One can easy hand wash this kurta and it looks stunning when paired with white or cream churidar or leggings. You can a 77% off on this garment.
Yash Gallery Women's Cotton A-Line Kalamkari Print Kurta (Red)
For all those women with fuller frame, this is the kurta for them. Usually online platforms don't have too many options for plus size women. This kurta is made of cotton fabric, and its A-line style flatters the frame. Its Kalamkari print makes it even more appealing. Calf length, this kurta has three fourth sleeves. Pair it with a pair of palazzos and you can really stand out in a crowd. You get 64% off on this kurta.
Yash Gallery Women's Rayon Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta
Here's another attractive option for plus size women. This lovely kurta is available in two colour combinations - pale green and maroon. This calf length kurta comes with three quarter sleeves and a mandarin collar. It also comes with the matching face mask. It can be easily hand washed and when paired with churidar or pair of leggings and high heels, this looks gorgeous. You can get a discount of 76% off on this rayon kurta.
XL LOVE - By Janasya Women's Plus Size Teal Poly Crepe Kurta
Here's an A-line kurta that plus size women will fall in love with in an instant. It will easily make a woman look slim and tall, when paired with heels. It is a poly crepe kurta and, hence, is both easy to maintain and looks dressy too. It can be both a casual and formal wear. It can easily be hand washed. You can get a 51% off on this kurta.
Yash Gallery Women Cotton Slub Checks Print Anarkali Kurta
This is a beautiful kurta made of cotton but looks rich and can easily be worn on festive occasions. This stunning kurta has a red base colour with gold prints in paisley design. Calf length with three fourth sleeves and boat neck, it gives a royal look. You get a discount of 79% on this garment. You must opt for this one as it simply goods very festive.
|Product
|Price
|Yash Gallery Women's Cotton Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta
|₹3,199
|Yash Gallery Women's Cotton A-Line Kalamkari Print Kurta (Red)
|₹2,499
|Yash Gallery Women's Rayon Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta
|₹2,999.00
|XL LOVE - By Janasya Women's Plus Size Teal Poly Crepe Kurta
|₹1,559.00
|Yash Gallery Women Cotton Slub Checks Print Anarkali Kurta
|₹3,499
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.