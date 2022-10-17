Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Grab up to 35% off on watches

Gone is the time when your watch was only meant to show you the time. Today, a watch is either a piece of jewellery, while giving time, or as your health and lifestyle monitor. Too much for a traditionalist in you? Well, all we can say is that it is never a bad idea to experiment.

First, the smartwatch - you can see many young people wearing this smart-looking fashion accessory. It looks really cool on the wrist and looks chic and glamorous. You are likely to see a lot of sportsperson wear them as well as more health-conscious young adults. Apart from showing time, it is a great way to monitor one's essential health parameters like oxygen saturation, blood pressure, heart rate and sleep pattern. It can also be your lifestyle tracker and remind you of birthdays and anniversaries, for instance.

Now, if we have extolled watches and you are in the mood of pick one up for yourself, then now would be a good time to do so as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live. You can get all kinds of smartwatches and analog watches at very attractive discount. We have put together a list and think you will like them too. Take a look.

Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch

This smartwatch is what you need to sort out your time for good - you get to know the time, you are always up to date with your heart rate, it works as your activity tracking tool with many attractive features. It uses Google Fit, comes with built-in GPS that tracks your distance travelled. It has swimproof design and comes with a 3 ATM rating. It also comes with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls. You get a cool 35% off on it.