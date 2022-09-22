Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Up to 71% off on women's wear

Summary:
It is very much possible that a woman's wardrobe is full of clothes and yet you will find her complaining about the lack of them. Call it a woman's obsession with apparel or her passion for fashion, but no number of apparel will simply be ever enough. From dresses, shirts, shorts, jeans, sweatshirts - she wants all of them in a good variety. Amazon Great Festival Sale 2022 is here and no, we can't keep calm. Amid a range of massive discounts, it is safe to say that women will be tempted to buy all of it at attractive prices. And who can blame them? That is the advisable thing to do.
To help you make the best of sale, we have bunched together some of the apparel in our list below. They all are made from quality fabric and will make for great additions to your wardrobe. Scroll down to take a look at the options.
Cazibe Women's Quilted
This quilted jacket for women is available at 71% off. It comes in black colour and is made from good quality 100% nylon fabric. It is a simple and no-frills garment that will keep one comfortable and warm. Besides, it is also a lightweight jacket that can be hand washed only. A must buy, this jacket will see you through the winter.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women T-Shirt
This pack of two round neck t-shirts from Amazon brand spells comfort like no other. Made from 97% cotton fabric and 3% spandex fabric, this one is super easy-breezy and perfect for casual wear. It has an off of 59% on it. The t-shirts have short sleeves and have a regular fit. Besides, it is lightweight and women will have to shrug off reluctance to part with this garment.
Lymio Women's Dress
This dress for Lymio looks cute and charming. It features white dots all over it and comes in regular fit. It's square neck shape will certainly appeal to many. Made from polyester fabric, this one is available in light pink and green colours and has half sleeves. Get this one at 67% off. It is a must buy and will make for a chic addition to your wardrobe.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt
This round neck sweatshirt for women comes in regular fit. Its material composition is 52% cotton and 48% polyester. It is easy to wear, comfortable and keeps one warm too. There are solid colour options available in this one. Besides, one can get it at 69% off. You can pair this with a pair of jeans or jeggings to round off the look in style.
VERO MODA Women's Regular T-Shirt
This t-shirt for women has a round neck and perfect for casual, daily wear. It has short sleeves and is very comfortable to wear. Available in chic black colour, you can get it at 38% off. Besides, this one features a square with a pattern of horizontal lines on it in the front. A must buy, you can pair it with a boyfriend jeans, shoes and a chain necklace to round off the look.
|Apparel
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Women T-Shirt
|₹798.00
|Lymio Women's Dress
|₹1,499.00
|Cazibe Women's Quilted
|₹3,399.00
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt
|₹1,699.00
|VERO MODA Women's Regular T-Shirt
|₹799.00
