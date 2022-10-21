Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 68% off on jeans for women

Summary:
A number of pairs of jeans in women’s wardrobe is a necessity given their great dependence on the garment. There are a number of styles, fits, colours and silhouettes that are there in the market. So, to have an eclectic collection of jeans is warranted and a big yes. For most women, a pair of jeans is a comfort wear. Easy to slip into and an all-time favourite, jeans are every woman’s failsafe sartorial option. One must look for the quality of fabric, durability, comfort level before buying a pair of jeans.
Since Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is ongoing, one must shop many pairs of jeans, as they can avail massive discounts on them.
So, captialise on the sale season and buy some flattering pairs of jeans. Scroll down to take a look at our picks for you. Happy shopping and don't forget to thank us later.
Miss Chase Women's Blue Skinny Fit Denim Stretchable Jeans
This pair of skinny fit jeans for women is a stylish pick. Made from 78% cotton, 21% polyester and 1% elastane fabrics, this one can stretch a fair bit and is hence comfortable. Available in blue colour, the flattering fit of the garment is what makes this stand out and sought after. Grab this one at a decent 58% off. It is a must buy.
Miss Chase Women's Light Blue Skinny Stretchable Denim Jeans
This pair of jeans for women from Miss Chase is available in two colours - blue and light blue. It will flatter the frames of women and make them feel more assured of their bodies. The fabric it is made from is durable and stretchy too. This is available at a discount of 63%. A must-have in every woman’s wardrobe, this one is an easy yes indeed.
Miss Chase Women's Stretchable Denim Jeans
This pair of jeans has a high rise waistline. It is made from stretchy denim fabric and comes in a flattering skinny fit. The material composition of this garment is 78% denim, 21% polyester and 1% elastane. It comes in black colour. Besides, one can enjoy 54% off if they buy this in the sale season. Go, grab this one.
AKA CHIC Women's Wide Leg Jeans
Stylish, comfortable and super fashionable, this pair of wide leg jeans is an easy yes for women from varying age groups. It is available in Mid Stone colour and has an elasticated waistband. It has a flattering style and comes at 63% off. You can pair this one with any top wear literally and you will look stylish. It is a must buy.
AKA CHIC Women's Relaxed Jeans
This pair of jeans comes with a relaxed fit. It has a high rise waistline and has a tapered fit. Available in blue colour, this one looks absolutely fabulous. It makes for a great addition and one can wear it on multiple occasions - daily wear, parties, holidays, brunch fates and so on. Besides, one can avail 68% off on this smart shirt.
|Jeans
|Price
|Miss Chase Women's Blue Skinny Fit Denim Stretchable Jeans
|₹848.00 - ₹879.56
|Miss Chase Women's Light Blue Skinny Stretchable Denim Jeans
|₹848.00
|Miss Chase Women's Stretchable Denim Jeans
|₹898.00 - ₹974.50
|AKA CHIC Women's Wide Leg Jeans
|₹1,999.00
|AKA CHIC Women's Relaxed Jeans
|₹2,699.00
