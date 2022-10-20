Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Fetch necklace sets at up to 97% off

Summary:
Accessorising a look in traditional wear always offers a lot of scope and it is so much fun. Given the festive season is just round the corner, we all have already zeroed in on what we are going to wear. But are we missing out on something? Well, accessories are an important part of any Indian look. And if you have forgotten to shop for them, then you must do so now. There are many necklace sets available on Amazon that come with matching earrings and some with rings and maang tikka that can enhance the overall look and vibe of a woman. The great part is that the options we have listed below for you are available at attractive prices, courtesy Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
The options we have cherry picked for you look ethereal. You will be tempted to own them the minute you see them. So, why wait further? Scroll down to take a look at our options.
YouBella Jewellery Antique Oxidised Plated Necklace Earring Set
This necklace set comes with a matching pair of earrings. The high quality polish on it ensures its long-lasting finish. It is made from skin-friendly materials and is free from nickel and lead. It makes for a great gifting option and is suitable to wear on all occasions. Grab 82% off on it. Besides, there are many colour options available in this one.
Sukkhi Glorious Kundan Gold Plated Choker Necklace Set
This gold-plated choker necklace set looks stunning. Great to throw on Indian attire, this will enhance the look and beauty of women. It comes with a maang tikka and is made from superior quality materials that are non-allergic. You can gift this kundan set to your loved ones to bring a huge smile on their face. Grab it at 97% off.
Zaveri Pearls Meenakari Choker Necklace Earring & Maangtikka Set
This necklace set is one stunning find. It is dainty, versatile and a striking set that women will love to wear from time to time. It comes with 22K yellow gold plating and is made from ally material. The choker necklace looks gorgeous. There's 84% off on this one. Besides, it makes for a thoughtful gifting option. It is a must buy.
Brado Jewellery Traditional Necklace Pendant
The best part about this pendant necklace is that it is a versatile wear. You can literally wear it with any dress to look more graceful and charming. It has a striking appeal about it and is gold plated. Made from premier brass quality, this one is also rust and corrosion resistant. Buy this and enjoy 80% off.
Zaveri Pearls Green & Pink Stones Ethnic Necklace Earring & Ring Set
If you don't want anything heavy duty, then this necklace set is for you. It comes with a matching ring and looks very charming. Made from alloy material, it comes with 22k yellow gold plating. There's 83% off on this one. An easy yes for women, there will be many takers for this one across age groups.
|Product
|Price
|₹1,499.00
|₹5,445.00
|₹4,495.00
|₹999.00
|₹2,495.00
