Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get as much as 64% off on watches

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 17, 2022 18:27 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and there's raining discounts on smartwatches and analog watches. Read on to check out top picks.

Smartwatches are a great way to monitor one's health goals apart from being a stylish fashion accessory.. 

A wrist watch, whether it is a smartwatch or an analog one, looks charming and smart. There are many smartwatches available in the market that can help you track progress in many activities, monitor your sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, stress levels, among other things. You can even receive messages and calls on the move. An analog watch, on the other hand, has its own charm and timeless appeal to it. This is the time to buy yourself a nice watch and maybe for others too, since Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is ongoing and you can stand a chance to get one at discounted price.

We have rounded up some picks in our list below. They all come with cool features and look super chic in appearance. Besides, you can find colour options too in them. Scroll on to take a look at our picks for you. Make the best of the sale season and go shopping!

Newly Launched Maxima Max Pro Knight Bluetooth Calling smartwatch

This smartwatch is available in gold, silver and black colours. It has a round dial and looks very stylish. Packed with many features, you can monitor your sleep, track the progress of many activities, see the number of calories burnt and check your heart rate with the help of it. There's an in-built mic and speaker and one can directly call from the wrist. With up to 30 plus sports mode in this watch, this makes for a great pick. Get 64% off on it.

Newly Launched Maxima Max Pro Knight Bluetooth calling smartwatch with 44.5mm Round active display of 550 Nits brightness, Voice Assistant, HR & SpO2 Monitor,30+ Excercise modes, inbuilt games (Black)
64% off
2,699 7,500
Buy now

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-AX1343

Analog watches have their own charm and this one is for men. It has a round dial and the glass material used is mineral. The band is made from silicone material and the device is also water resistant for up to 30 meters. A stylish fashion and utility accessory, it is a must buy and one can grab it at 40% off.

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-AX1343
40% off
5,995 9,995
Buy now

Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch

This smartwatch for women from Fossil is compatible with both iPhone and android phones. It has a decent battery life and comes loaded with many interesting features. There's a built-in GPS that allows one to track distance. One can get all notifications and alerts on the watch. It has a microphone as well and a screen size of 1.28 inches. Available in two colours - black and silver - one can grab 35% off on it.

Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Stainless Steel Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, Music storage and Smartphone Notifications - FTW6036, (44mm, Black)
35% off
14,995 22,995
Buy now

New Fastrack Reflex Play

This smartwatch has an immersive 1.3-inch AMOLED display. It comes with built-in games and has multiple watch faces. One can monitor one's blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen levels and women's health with the help of it. You will get more than 25 sports modes in this one. Besides, the battery life of this watch is indeed stellar. Grab 38% off on it.

New Fastrack Reflex Play|AMOLED Display|100 + Watchfaces|in-Built Games|24x7 HRM|BP Monitor|SpO2|Sleep Monitor|25+ Sports Modes|Custom Watchface|7 Day* Battery|Camera & Music Control|IP68
38% off
4,994 7,995
Buy now

Chumbak Squad 2.0 Smartwatch

A stylish fashion accessory, this Chumbak smartwatch has a 1.7 inch touchscreen and has a dynamic display. It can monitor one's health in real time, including one's heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality, heart rate and blood pressure. There are seven sports modes in this watch and a powerful battery of 230 mAh. The design on the strap of this watch looks very chic. Get it at 60% off.

Chumbak Squad 2.0 Smartwatch - 1.7 inch SpO2, with 24*7 Health Tracking with Blood Oxygen, Fitness, Sports & Sleep Tracking for Women, Tropical Paradise
60% off
1,999 4,995
Buy now

Price of smartwatches at a glance:

 SmartwatchPrice
 Newly Launched Maxima Max Pro Knight Bluetooth Calling smartwatch  7,500.00
 Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-AX1343  9,995.00
 Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch  22,995.00
 New Fastrack Reflex Play  7,995.00
 Chumbak Squad 2.0 Smartwatch  4,995.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

