Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 59% off on Skechers' women footwear

When it comes to selecting footwear for women, comfort and style are the two factors that a pair should have. Whether it is a pair of slides we are talking about or a pair of walking shoes, one must go for brands that are synonymous with offering optimum comfort. One such brand is Skechers. All footwear from Skechers are known for their lightweightness, durability and extraordinary comfort.
The best part is Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and one can get off on many footwear options from the brand. As much as 59% off. Tempted to check out options?
We are here to help you with options from the brand. Below you will find a list of options that come in striking colours and are of great quality. Scroll though our list below to take a closer look at them. You will love walking in them and wouldn't want to trade them with anything.
Skechers womens Vinyasa - Glory Day Slipper
This pair of slippers from Skechers has a slip on closure. Its sole is made from rubber and it is super comfortable to wear. The strap of the slippers has pretty embellishment work that looks attractive. It has a medium heel height and has a discount of 50% on it. You can wear this with western and traditional wear and can step out in them in absolute style.
Skechers Womens Sepulveda 2.0 - It's a Party Sneaker
This pair of sneakers from Skechers comes in Rose and navy colours. It has a stylish and distinct design. The sole of this pair is made from suede fabric and the shoe has a medium shoe width. The fabric it is made from is breathable and lightweight. Get 50% off on this pair.
Skechers womens WHITE/MULTI Slipper
Looking for a pair of slides that looks stylish in appearance and is super comfortable to wear? Well this one meets both the requirements. Available in white colour, the strap of this pair has multiple hearts in different colours made on it. It makes for a classy footwear option and is durable as well. This pair has medium shoe width. Besides, it is available at 33% off.
Skechers Women's Sparked-Cool as Ice Sneakers
A stylish and smart footwear option, this pair of sneakers has a pull on closure. Its sole is made from synthetic material and it has a medium shoe width. There are many colour options available in this one. It provides optimum comfort and can easily amp up your overall style quotient. Wear this pair with a pair of jeans, shorts, skirt - and you are sure to look good. Get it at 59% off.
Skechers Womens Go Walk Joy - Shoe
This pair of walking shoes from Skechers is made from mesh material that is breathable and lightweight. There are many colour options available in this pair. It has a medium shoe width and comes with lace-up closure. Get 57% off on this pair. Walking in this pair of shoes will feel like a breeze. It is a must buy, for sure.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.