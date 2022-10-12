Story Saved
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 52% off on shoes and slippers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 52% off on shoes and slippers

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Oct 12, 2022 18:47 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: If you have been vying for your favourite Puma shoes, then now is the time to pick them up as a mega sale is on.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Shoes and slippers from Puma have attractive discount on them.

Shoes are easily one of the biggest weaknesses in men. No matter how many they have, men can always find room for another one. The good thing is that shoes are also among the most used items in a person's life and are broadly categorized as casual wear and occasional wear. While we may end up spending a whole lot of money in that one fancy shoe we bring out during weddings etc, it is the casual wear segment that needs our utmost attention. Regular shoes, sneakers, flip flops or slippers and sandals largely fall in this category. And this lot needs greater attention as they see a lot of wear and tear.

Hence, it is important to keep looking for options and one way to get best deals is to explore online platforms. A mega sale is currently live on Amazon - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - and as part it one can get attractive discount on a whole range of products.

We have bunched together a list of shoes and slippers from the established brand Puma. You should definitely benefit from this list. Do take a look.

Puma Men's Comet Evo Sneaker

This pair of sneakers is available in 11 different colour combinations. This is a comfortable pair of sneakers which can be worn on all kinds of casual occasions, be it a trip to the market, a sight-seeing spree with family, a visit to the zoo with kids etc. This pair comes with lace-up closure with no heels. It is a non water resistant pair of shoes and its sole material is made of rubber. It comes with 50% discount on it.

Puma Unisex Adult Comet Evo Black-Castlerock Team Gold Running Shoe-6 Kids UK (195376-06)
49% off 2,281 4,499
Puma Unisex-Child One 5.4 It Jr Football Shoe

This is a pair of football shoes for juniors and comes in an attractive orange and black colours. It has a lace-up closure and its shaft height is ankle length. It is a water resistant pair of shoes. Its outer material is synthetic with a round toe style. If you are to pick this pair of shoes then you stand to get a 30% discount on it.

Puma unisex-adult ONE 5.4 IT Jr Low Boot Puma Black-Nrgy Red-Puma Aged Silver 4 UK (10566401)
65% off 1,164 3,299
Puma Unisex-Child Flyer Flex Jr Running Shoe

Here's another very attractive-looking running shoes as it is in bright red shade. This pair is made using ethylene vinyl acetate and rubber materials. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a flat heel type. It isn't water resistant and hence one has to be care while stepping out for a run in wet weather. To clean it, all one has to do is wipe with a clean dry cloth. This shoe is available at 49% discount.

Puma Unisex Flyer Flex Jr High Risk Red Black Running Shoe-4 Kids UK (19556203)
49% off 1,774 3,499
Puma Mens Deed V2 Flip Flop

When at home, there is nothing more comfortable than a pair of flipflops. While there is no dearth of such pairs from many local brands, durability is one of the main reasons why one must pick them up from a standard and establish brand like Puma. This pair has been made using synthetic material. It has a Hook & Loop closure and has a flat heel type and it is not water resistant. It has an 18% off on this product.

Puma Mens Deed V2 Puma Black-Silver-Castlerock Flip Flop - 6 UK (38673901)
51% off 836 1,699
Puma Unisex-adult Luke V1 Slipper

Here's another option of slippers from Puma. This is a slipper with a slip-on closure type and has flat heel as well. It is made from rubber material and it is not water resistant. It is available in three different colour combinations in black and blue shades. Apart from home use, it can be worn to beach side as well. It can be bought at a 52% discount. 

Puma Unisex-Adult Luke V1 Lake Blue-Light Lime-PUMA White Slipper - 10 UK (38884003)
52% off 818 1,699
Price of Puma footwear at a glance:

ProductPrice
Puma Men's Comet Evo Sneaker 4,499
Puma Unisex-Child One 5.4 It Jr Football Shoe 3,299
Puma Unisex-Child Flyer Flex Jr Running Shoe 3,499
Puma Mens Deed V2 Flip Flop 1,699
Puma Unisex-adult Luke V1 Slipper 1,699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

