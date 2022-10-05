Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 69% off on men's, women's clothing

If one were to play by the stereotypes, it is women who have an endless love for clothes. However, the truth is that men too love clothes and would love to stock up on them. What's more is that one should keep replenishing one's wardrobe as nothing else sees as much wear and tear.

In the good old times of our parents and grandparents, when our clothes got old, they would invariably become ‘house’ clothes. However, with greater wealth, mass production of clothes across factories, the culture of export rejects flooding Indian markets and lifestyle changes – that practice went out of practice. Now, people shop for home or daily wear clothes as well. Just as they do for night clothes.

If that be your mood, then now is the best time to do so and Amazon is having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can find a whole lot of clothes for men and women - t-shirts, shorts, regular wear dresses, trousers, shirts and more. We have curated a list of such products just for you. Take a look and indulge yourself.

Lymio Dresses for Women Polyester Printed Dress

This regular fit dress for women is a charming option for women who want to keep it light and cool. While in North India, soon after Dussehra there is a perceivable different in temperature but in the rest of India, the mild and sunny winter is ideal for slipping into a midi dress and enjoying the day. This is multi colour dress with a square neck and half sleeves. This dress is available for a good 69% off.