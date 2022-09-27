Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 74% off on women's nightwear

Summary:
It goes without saying that sleepwear has to be comfortable. It is also an attire in which some of us spend half of our morning time in. So well, it has got to be stylish too. Because one simply hates the feeling of having to shy away from impromptu guests or stares from a neighbourhood aunty if one is not wearing a nice night suit. Besides, a stylish sleepwear puts one in a good mood too. Among the many nightwear options, we have nighties, shirt and pajama set, t-shirt and shorts and a relaxed midi tunic of sorts. Amazon is offering massive discounts on sleepwear for women as part of its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
To help you make the best of sale season, we have rounded up some of the pretty and comfortable night suit sets in our list below. They all are made from great quality fabrics. Scroll ahead to take a look at our selections. We have a hunch that you’ll love all of them.
AV2 Women Printed Cotton Nightwear Nighty Maxi
This easy-breezy nightwear for women makes for an excellent choice. Made from cotton fabric that is skin-friendly, breathable and lightweight, one will be able to sleep comfortably without a care in the world. It comes in a slew of interesting colours like purple, pink, blue, beige and others. It has a round neck and short sleeves. Besides, it features a lovely pattern on it. Get 74% off on it.
Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Women Pajama Set
This night suit set for women screams comfort and style too. It comes with a round neck t-shirt and a pair of shorts. Available in an array of colours sporting different slogans, print and colours, this night suit set is a good option to introduce to your wardrobe. It comes at a discount of 58%. A must buy, you will feel good in this attire.
BIBA Women's Cotton Ankle-Length Kaftan Nightwear Set
A classy and comfortable nightwear, this kaftan and pajama set has our thumbs up. Super comfortable to sleep in, you can wear this when going out for a stroll in the morning as well. The monochrome kaftan featuring a striking pattern all over it is what makes this attire so appealing and striking. Get it now at a decent 55% off.
Max Women Nightwear
A cute nightwear, women will definitely sleep in a good mood after wearing this shirt and pajama set. Made from 100% cotton fabric, you will feel cozy and comfortable in this night suit. It comes in lovely colours like pink and light blue and features small slogans written all over it. Get it at 31% off on this one. It is a must buy.
Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Casual Relaxed Nightgown
This calf length nightgown has a relaxed fit. It is made of cotton fabric and ranks high on both comfort and style factors. Available in striking colours like black, pink, navy blue - this one is airy, easy-breezy and something that women would want to live in forever. It comes at a discount of 74%. It is a must try and will make for a lovely addition to your nightwear collection.
|Apparel
|Price
|AV2 Women Printed Cotton Nightwear Nighty Maxi
|₹2,499.00
|Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Women Pajama Set
|₹1,099.00
|BIBA Women's Cotton Ankle-Length Kaftan Nightwear Set
|₹1,169.00 - ₹1,259.00
|Max Women Nightwear
|₹1,049.00
|Amazon Brand - Eden & Ivy Casual Relaxed Nightgown
|₹1,199.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.