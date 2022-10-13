Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 82% off on kurtas, salwar suits

Summary:
Clothes are one commodity of daily use that is always in demand. The regular and daily wear clothes see a lot of wear and tear and need to be replaced on a regular basis. People also have a whole collection of occasional wear garments, that are worn mostly during festivals and special occasions like weddings and engagements. When it comes to daily wear clothes, kurta and salwar suits are a big hit among women. In the urban landscape, kurtas are a convenient office wear.
Now if you have been looking for new set of clothes, then now is the good time to buy them. Why? Well that is because there is a mega sale currently live on Amazon called Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. You can get amazing options in kurtas, salwar suits, western wear like leggings that are available at majorly slashed down prices.
We have put together a list of such clothes that we are sure you will love. Check them out here.
RIVER by Narendra Kumar Women's Solid Casual Pants
This is a pair of casual pants which comes in a solid colour. This particular pair, profiled in this article, is in teal colour. It is made of 100% polyester fabric and is, hence, it is classy while being rather easy to maintain. This fabric is soft to touch, and breathable too. It is a solid wrap around pant with waist tie up. It has concealed elasticated waistband and inseam pockets. This regular fit pants is ankle length. You can get a cool 61% off on it; it is important to note that not all sizes are currently available.
Yash Gallery Women's Cotton Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta
If you have a fondness for graceful kurta, then this Anarkali kurta is for you. Made from 100% cotton fabric, this kurta comes with floral prints and looks stunning. The kurta is itself in black and it features floral designs in white, red and brown. The kurta is calf length and above-the-elbow short sleeves. This can easily be hand washed. There is a discount of 77% on this kurta.
Rajnandini Blue Cotton Printed Salwar Suit
Here's another pretty salwar suit set, complete with a dupatta. This ready to wear suit is blue in colour with geometric and floral print (while the kurta features geometric patterns and salwar and dupatta have floral patterns). It is made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester fabrics. It has a straight fit and it calf length in size. You can hand wash this garment. There is a discount of whopping 82% on this garment.
BLINKIN Gym wear Mesh Leggings
This leggings, made from mesh, is a multi purpose garment. You can, of course, wear it for gym, workouts and yoga but it can also be worn as casual wear to be paired with t-shirts and with kurtas as well. It comes with side pockets. It is a high waist garment is stretchable. It is made of 90% polyester and 10% spandex. If you buy is now, you get a 78% off on this product.
Yash Gallery Women's Cotton A-Line Kalamkari Print Kurta
This is a kurta for those of us in love with the Kalamkari print. This kurta is available in a number of sizes including one for plus size women. This is an A-Line kurta and is made of 100% cotton fabric. It is a calf length kurta with three quarter sleeves. One can easily hand wash this dress. This kurta is available at a discount of 73% on it.
|Product
|Price
|RIVER by Narendra Kumar Women's Solid Casual Pants
|₹4,099.00
|Yash Gallery Women's Cotton Floral Printed Anarkali Kurta
|₹3,199
|Rajnandini Blue Cotton Printed Salwar Suit
|₹2,663.00
|BLINKIN Gym wear Mesh Leggings
|₹1,680
|Yash Gallery Women's Cotton A-Line Kalamkari Print Kurta
|₹2,499
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.