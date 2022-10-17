Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Men's footwear available at up to 55% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
What footwear one chooses to wear in one's daily wear and formal wear constitutes an important part of one's personality and fashion sense. We all know and look for options that are comfortable and durable. What one must also do is to have an eclectic footwear collection, which includes slides, formal shoes, sandals and more. Since Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is ongoing and there is a massive sale on footwear for men, one must capitalize on the opportunity and introduce some stylish and comfortable pairs to one's collection. You can get as much as 55% discount on them.
We have curated some picks, especially for men, in our list below and we believe they will make for great additions to your footwear closet. There are options for both casual, festive and formal wear. So, scroll down to take a look at our picks. Happy shopping!
Van Heusen Men's Tan Sliders
This pair of sliders for men is an inviting pair that promises optimum and style. It is available in tan colour. Men will love wearing it as casual wear, on holidays, when going out to errands and so on. You can make a fashion statement in this pair, quite literally! Buy this one now and grab 50% off on it.
Metro Men's Velvet Sandals
This pair of velvet sandals for men has a sole made from leather. It is super easy to wear, comfortable and just perfect for casual wear. Lightweight and durable, you can find three colour options in this pair. Available at a whopping 55% off, this pair of sandals makes for a must-have in footwear collection for men. They will simply love this one.
Metro Men Leather Men Sandals
Looking for a pair of sandals that you can wear this festive season and feel at ease? This pair of leather sandals can definitely solve the purpose. It looks stylish, is super comfortable to wear for long hours, has a slip-on closure and a range of colours available in this one. The sole is made of polyurethane material and it is quite a durable option to introduce to your collection. Grab 45% off on it.
United Colors of Benetton mens Slipper
This pair of slippers from United Colors of Benetton is available in red, navy, olive and grey colours. It is a comfortable and stylish everyday option for men. Men can wear this all day long and feel completely at ease. A good daily and casual wear option, this one has 32% off on it. It makes for a good pick. So, go grab it now.
Clarks Mens Bensley Run Dark Tan Lea Formal Shoes
This pair of formal shoes for men is just picture perfect. Its sole is made of leather, has a lace-up closure, medium shoe width and round toe. A comfortable and durable pair of shoes, this one will add to the appeal and charm of the overall look of men. Men from different age groups will love this pair, on which there's a whopping 55% off available.
