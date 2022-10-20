Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Men's footwear up for sale, up to 70% off

Summary:
We all need an array of footwear options in our collection. When it comes to men, they need stylish pairs of formal shoes, slippers, some stylish pairs of loafers and moccasins to keep ahead of their style game. Since we all need different pairs for different occasions, it is important to have an eclectic mix of them. While comfort is one factor that we must factor in at all times when buying footwear, we must also look out for style quotient. For a fashionable pair of footwear can help one stand out and steal the show. There are many options listed on Amazon. And to help you with options, we have rounded up some in our list below. The cherry on the top is that all of them come at discounted prices, thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
So, why miss the opportunity? Go, grab some pairs for yourself and your loved ones this festive season.
US Polo Association Men Bickford Loafers
This pair of loafers for men comes in tan, navy and black colours. Its outer material is made of synthetic and it is supremely easy to wear, thanks to its slip-on closure. A stylish pair, men will find it supremely comfortable to walk in these. Besides, it has 54% off on it. It is a must buy and makes for a stylish addition to one's collection.
US Polo Association Mens Colin Drivers
This pair of loafers for men has a sole made of polyurethane material. It is designed for men who have rich taste and is supremely comfortable to wear as well. It has a round toe and is available in two colours - grey and navy. There 50% off on it. Grab this one to amp up your style quotient. It makes for a cool pick.
United Colors of Benetton mens Slipper
Looking for a cool and comfortable pair of slippers for men? Well this one from United Colors of Benetton will definitely appeal to you. It has a sole made of rubbers and features a refreshing print on it. There are three colours available in this one - yellow, bottle green and grey. Grab 26% off on this one. Men from different age groups must seriously consider introducing this pair to their collection.
Red Tape Men Bordo Slip-On Shoes
This pair of slip-on shoes from Red Tape has a sole made from rubber. There are two colours available in this one. A comfortable and stylish pick, the upper material of this pair of shoes is made of leather. A lightweight and durable wear, men will love wearing these for years. Grab 70% off on it. It is a must buy.
Red Chief Leather Without Lace Formal Shoes for Men
This pair of shoes comes with no laces and is made from fine quality material. A durable and comfortable pair, this one is available in black and rust colours. The sole is made from leather and teh shoe width is medium. There's 51% off on it. It will make for a decent purchase. You can wear this to parties, workplace and brunch dates and so on.
|Footwear
|Price
|US Polo Association Men Bickford Loafers
|₹3,399.00
|US Polo Association Mens Colin Drivers
|₹1,699.00
|United Colors of Benetton mens Slipper
|₹599.00
|Red Tape Men Bordo Slip-On Shoes
|₹6,199.00
|Red Chief Leather Without Lace Formal Shoes
|₹3,899.00
