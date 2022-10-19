Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 82% off on men's formal shoes

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Gadgets and shoes are two pet obsessions for men. Many may dispute our claim but chances are most will agree. While it is a fact that there may be many other things that men are passionate about, these two, we believe, would feature in must-have list of most men. On that note, we bring to you a collection of choicest formal shoes that are part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
Given the kind of lifestyle we lead today, all of us are likely to spend more time wearing casual shoes than formal ones. Having said so, what can't be denied is the fact that we all need to have few pairs of formal shoes handy. Whether it is a marriage function (sangeet, cocktail parties, wedding, engagement) or a business meet (town halls, one-on-one, board room etc). On all such occasions, sporting a pair of formal shoes always leaves a mark.
We have curated a list of such shoes that you will find hard to resist. There is much variety on display (Derby shoes, Oxford shoes, slip-on shoes, etc) and what's more is that they are available at very attractive prices. Check them out here.
MONKS & KNIGHTS Blue Oxford Formal Office Wear Shoe For Men
This is a pair of Oxford formal office wear shoes for men. For those of us who don't know what these shoes are - they are half-boot design with side slits, that gained immense popularity in the 1800. This is a pair of leather shoes that comes with a lace-up closure and has block heels. This is also a classic Italian full wingtip Brogues shoes. It comes with TPR (thermoplastic rubber) soft sole that does not cause pain - it has wider toe room for super comfort. You get a whopping 82% off on this pair.
Rhysley Leather Formal Derby Dress Shoes for Men
This is a glamorous pair of shiny black shoes. Comfortable to wear, it comes with a lace up closure. It is closed toe in design with a low arch and provides soft cushioned interior. Ideal for office and daily use, you can easily wear it as your evening outing and party wear as well. It is made of leather and comes with a lace up closure and block heels. Be careful with it as this pair of shoes is not water resistant. There is a huge 60% off on this pair.
Rhysley Leather Formal Oxford Dress Shoes for Men
This is an attractive pair of Oxford shoes in dark brown. Made from good quality leather that is durable and long-lasting, this pair comes with a lace up closure and has closed toe design. It has a low arch and comes with comfortable soft cushioning inside. This is not just a pair of formal shoes for men, it also adds that extra touch of sophistication to a man's overall get-up. It is available at 58% off.
LEE MN Formal Shoe Slipon, Blue
Here's a pair of shoes from Lee Cooper that spells comfort from the very first glance. Whether it is an invite to your neighbour's daughter's Bharatanatyam arangetram (first public performance), a visit to your son's school basketball match or school fete where your daughter has put up a stall, this pair of formal slipon shoes makes for a perfect fit. Made of good quality leather, it comes with a pull-on closure with no heel. It is not water resistant. You can avail a discount of 40% on this pair.
BATA Mens Adam Brogue ADAM Brogue
This pair of Brogue shoes is an wonderful option to have in a man's collection. For those of us new to the term 'Brogue', here's a short explainer - this is a Scottish name given to low heeled shoe or boot that has a sturdy leather upper with decorative perforations. This attractive pair from BATA is made of leather and comes with a lace-up closure. It has flat heels and is not water resistant. You can get a discount of 50% on this pair.
