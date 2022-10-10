Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Numero Uno jeans available at up to 55% off

Summary:
A pair of jeans is a garment that is worn all round the year. Deemed as a casual wear, men should have a huge collection of jeans to keep things fun and break the monotony. They are available in many washes, styles, cuts, colours and fabrics. When buying jeans, keep in mind two things - comfort and great fit and style. One brand that promises both is Numero Uno. Many pairs of jeans from this brand are listed on Amazon. And as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, one can get discount on jeans from the brand. Excited to capitalise on the sale season? Then we are here to help you.
Below we have listed some pairs of jeans from Numero Uno which we believe you will love in terms of fit and comfort. Check out the amazing colour options and add them to your cart right away. Happy shopping!
Numero Uno Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
This slim fit pair of jeans from Numero Uno for men is made from cotton blend fabric. It is soft, durable and super comfortable to wear. It is a low rise tapered jeans and is available in black colour. One can get it at 55% off. A must buy, men will love wearing it over and over again. It comes with pockets both at the front and back.
Numero Uno Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
This pair of jeans is grey in colour. It is a slim fit garment that men will feel comfortable and confident in. Made from cotton blend fabric, this one is skin-friendly and soft to touch. The quality of the fabric is so good that it will last for many years. Grab this one at 52% off. It is definitely a must buy.
Numero Uno Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
Available in chic black colour, this black coloured jeans will make for a lovely addition to your collection. It has slim fit and is a mid rise tapered jeans. This one too is made from cotton blend fabric and feels good on skin. Men will love wearing this one from time to time. Grab a whopping 51% off on this pair.
Numero Uno Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
This pair of jeans comes in a striking Mid Indigo colour. It has a slim and flattering fit, and is made from skin-friendly cotton blend fabric. This one is a low rise tapered jeans that will look good on men from different age groups. It has 52% off on it. A good purchase, you must add it to your cart right away.
Numero Uno Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
Looking for a cool and comfortable pair of jeans? This one will definitely fit the bill. It comes in grey colour and is made from cotton blend fabric that is soft and super durable. It has pockets as well. You can grab this pair of low rise tapered jeans at 50% off. You will love the colour and fit so much that you will always keep this one in rotation for years to come.
|Apparels
|Price
|Numero Uno Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
|₹899.00 - ₹959.00
|Numero Uno Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
|₹959.00
|Numero Uno Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
|₹971.00
|Numero Uno Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
|₹1,019.00 - ₹1,049.00
|Numero Uno Men's Slim Fit Cotton Blend Jeans
|₹999.00 - ₹1,424.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.