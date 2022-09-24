Sign out
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on men's ethnic wear: Enjoy up to 80% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on men's ethnic wear: Enjoy up to 80% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 25, 2022 18:00 IST

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the time when you can get a bunch of stylish men's ethnic wear at discounted prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Ethnic wear for men are up for grabs and you must capitalise on this opportunity. 

When it comes to ethnic wear, kurtas, dhoti pants, Nehru jackets are the wardrobe staple for men. All of these are fuss-free, easy-breezy garments in which men invariably manage to look charming and stylish. Given that wedding season and festivities are round the corner, it is time one got oneself a bunch of ethnic attire that can see them through the coming months.

The good news is Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is currently on and as part of it, one can grab discounts on men’s ethnic wear - as much as 80% off. Is this too overwhelming for you? Then wait till you see our selections in the list below.

We have curated some of the fashionable ethnic attire for men in the list below. They come at great prices and are sure to elevate the style of men. Scroll ahead to take a look at the options below. Happy shopping!

Ethluxis men's Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Ethnic Bundi Nehru jacket
This set of kurta, churidar and Nehru jacket will look on men cutting across all age groups, and how! Available at 73% off, this one will make for a striking addition to your ethnic wear collection. The kurta's fabric is made using a silk blend and it comes with a Mandarin collar. An attractive sartorial option, this one is available in a sea of colour options.

Ethluxis men's Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Ethnic Bundi Nehru jacket (42, Navy)
73% off
1,599 5,999
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Kurta Pyjama
A simple and stylish no-frills kurta, this one is available in vibrant colour options like mustard, dark green, marron, among many others. It is made from 100% cotton fabric that makes it a comfortable and easy-breezy wear. There's 59% off on this knee length garment. You can wear this on festive occasions and even in regular wear. With it one can team a white pair of pants to look stylish.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Cotton Kurta Pyjama (SYMETHSET-5_Pink_X-Large)
59% off
819 1,999
Buy now

R VASUDEV Warli Print Long Kurta for Mens
This long kurta for men is made from cotton fabric that is breathable and lightweight. An elegant wear, this one features an intricate and attractive print all over it. Available in regular fit, this one can be bought at a whopping 66% off. You can wear this on multiple occasions and you will surely fetch a string of compliments for this one.

R VASUDEV Warli Print Long Kurta for Mens Grey
66% off
1,103 3,249
Buy now

Vastramay Men's Black Cotton Silk Blend Kurta and Dhoti Pant Set
This pair of kurta and dhoti pant set is a must have for every man who is looking for something stylish and distinct. Made from the blend of cotton silk fabric, this one is a comfort wear. One can wear it on a range of festivals to look the part. It will enhance the overall appeal of the person wearing it in a jiffy. Get 65% off on it.

Vastramay Mens Cotton Silk Kurta and Dhoti Pant Set (Maroon_VASMUK001MAnCDBL_38)
65% off
1,329 3,798
Buy now

See Designs Men Dress Shirt
This stylish kurta for men is available in bright and radiant yellow colour and it will look good on men from different age groups. One can spot a dainty print in the front on one side that adds to the appeal of the garment. Made from good quality cotton fabric, one can raise the style bar easily in this chic attire. Grab this one at 80% off.

See Designs Men's Cotton Regular Fi Dress Shirt (SDMDWKT82201_Yellow_XXL)
80% off
739 3,699
Buy now

Price of ethnic wear for men at a glance:

ApparelPrice
Ethluxis men's Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Ethnic Bundi Nehru jacket 5,999.00
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Kurta Pyjama 1,999.00
R VASUDEV Warli Print Long Kurta for Mens 3,249.00
Vastramay Men's Black Cotton Silk Blend Kurta and Dhoti Pant Set 647.00 -  1,649.00
See Designs Men Dress Shirt 739.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

