Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Up to 87% off on women's ethnic wear

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
We are inching closer to the festive season, which means the time has come to plan our outfits well in advance. Festive time is the time when women love to dress up in ethnic wear like sarees, suits, kurtis to look more graceful and look the part. It goes without saying that most women look best in Indian wear. The feminine appeal of the garments plus the beauty of accessories like pendants, necklaces, earrings and bangles makes women feel like a diva and bask in all its glory.
Women will be delighted to know that Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here and as part of it one can get massive discounts on ethnic wear for women too. So, shop to your heart’s content without worrying about burning a hole in your pocket.
To help you make the selection, we have bunched together some of the apparels in our list below which we believe will do justice to your style sense. Scroll ahead to take a look at our options.
Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women's Checked Zari Art Silk Blend Saree
This art silk blend saree has a striking appeal. It looks graceful and elegant. The saree has a simplicity element too in it. It features some amazing zari work and also comes with an extended blouse cut piece. Whether it is a festive occasion or an intimate wedding that you have to attend, this saree can make for a great choice. You can go for minimal and delicate accessories like a choker necklace, rings, bangles and earrings to complete the look in absolute style. Grab 87% off on it.
Aurelia Women's Polyester Kurta
This kurta is an easy yes for any and every woman cutting across all age groups. It looks refreshing and beautiful. Available in navy colour, this printed apparel is made from polyester fabric. It has three fourth sleeves and you can get 56% off on it. The stunning design and sequin work on it simply stands out and will enhance your beauty and charm.
Janasya Women Women's Kurta
Want a no-frills, elegant kurta? Well, this one could be it. Available in green colour, this one features floral print on its shoulder and chest area. It has an asymmetrical hemline and is made from poly crepe fabric.It comes with bell sleeves and will look effortlessly stylish on you. There's 79% off on it.
Janasya Women's Blue Cotton Block Print Straight Kurta
Looking for a nice kurta for daily wear? Then this one is a must buy. Made from good quality 100% cotton fabric, this one is lightweight and breathable. An easy-breezy apparel, women from all age groups will look good in it. It features a nice print on it and has three fourth sleeves. Get 58% off on it. It is clearly a must buy.
W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta
This chic kurta from W available in teal colour will tempt women, and how! There’s a feel good factor about this kurta and it looks super attractive. Made from cotton material, this one has three fourth sleeves. Available in straight fit and at a discount of 64%, you must definitely add this to your cart right away. It can be hand washed.
|Apparel
|Price
|Janasya Women Women's Kurta
|₹1,699.00
|Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women's Checked Zari Art Silk Blend Saree
|₹3,499.00
|Aurelia Women's Georgette Salwar Suit Set
|₹4,999.00
|Janasya Women's Blue Cotton Block Print Straight Kurta
|₹1,599.00
|W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta
|₹619.00 - ₹849.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.