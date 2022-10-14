Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on women's Indian wear: Get up to 65% off

Summary:
Festive season is here. There is an air of anticipation, a long list of invitations and the time when all of us must do well in the fashion department. Most women love to dress in Indian wear. And we all can agree on this that it is in Indian wear that women look their best. The whole act of accessorising the look, with some makeup and festive finery is a lot of enjoyment in itself. If you're someone who is worked up with respect to what to wear this festive season to look one's best, then we have some help ready for you.
We have rounded up some kurtas, suits sets that can be your festive finery this season. The best part is all of them come at slashed down prices, courtesy Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. So, scroll down and take a look at our options. Happy shopping!
Aurelia Women's Synthetic Kurta
One look at it and you will be tempted to own this synthetic kurta for women. Supremely stylish, it is an easy yes for any woman. It is stylish, trendy and a timeless apparel that will forever be in vogue and look good on women across all age groups. Made from synthetic fabric, it has banded collar and three quarter sleeves. Grab 65% off on it.
BIBA Women's Rayon Straight Suit Set
This suit set for women is available in a straight fit. It is made from rayon fabric and features a beautiful floral print on it. Grab this one at 44% off. It is a simple and elegant wear and will surely enhance the beauty and style of women wearing it. Available in off white colour, this attire is a must buy.
BIBA Women's Cotton Regular Kurta
This kurta from BIBA comes in regular fit. It is made from cotton fabric and is soft and skin-friendly. It features nice print on it and makes for an attractive sartorial option. You can wear it on festive occasions as well. Fuss-free and comfortable, women from different age groups will love this piece. Grab 40% off on it.
Wishful By W Womens Ecru Sheer Printed Kurta-Slim Pants Set
Dainty is the word that can best describe this kurta pant set. Available in white colour, this one is made from 88% cotton and 12 % flax fabrics. It has a flattering fit and beautiful print work. Every woman will look pretty in this attire. It is perfect for the festive season and is likely to fetch one a lot of compliments. Grab 50% off on it.
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Kurta Dupatta
This salwar suit set from BIBA is made from soft and skin-friendly cotton fabric. It comes in red and blue colour and sports an eye-catching print on it. A graceful wear, all you need to do is throw on some pair of matching earrings and a nice pendant necklace to round off the look in style. Grab it at 50% off.
|Apparels
|Price
|Aurelia Women's Synthetic Kurta
|₹699.00
|BIBA Women's Rayon Straight Suit Set
|₹1,799.00 - ₹1,847.00
|BIBA Women's Cotton Regular Kurta
|₹1,558.00
|Wishful By W womens Ecru Sheer Printed Kurta-Slim Pants Set
|₹2,489.00
|BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Kurta Dupatta
|₹1,799.00 - ₹1,999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.