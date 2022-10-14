Sign out
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on women's Indian wear: Get up to 65% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on women's Indian wear: Get up to 65% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 14, 2022 20:00 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and it is raining discounts on Indian wear for women. Make the best out of sale season and get festive wear at slashed down prices.

Women always manage to look graceful and stylish.

Festive season is here. There is an air of anticipation, a long list of invitations and the time when all of us must do well in the fashion department. Most women love to dress in Indian wear. And we all can agree on this that it is in Indian wear that women look their best. The whole act of accessorising the look, with some makeup and festive finery is a lot of enjoyment in itself. If you're someone who is worked up with respect to what to wear this festive season to look one's best, then we have some help ready for you.

We have rounded up some kurtas, suits sets that can be your festive finery this season. The best part is all of them come at slashed down prices, courtesy Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. So, scroll down and take a look at our options. Happy shopping!

Aurelia Women's Synthetic Kurta

One look at it and you will be tempted to own this synthetic kurta for women. Supremely stylish, it is an easy yes for any woman. It is stylish, trendy and a timeless apparel that will forever be in vogue and look good on women across all age groups. Made from synthetic fabric, it has banded collar and three quarter sleeves. Grab 65% off on it.

Aurelia Women's Synthetic Kurta
Check Price on Amazon

BIBA Women's Rayon Straight Suit Set

This suit set for women is available in a straight fit. It is made from rayon fabric and features a beautiful floral print on it. Grab this one at 44% off. It is a simple and elegant wear and will surely enhance the beauty and style of women wearing it. Available in off white colour, this attire is a must buy.

BIBA Women's Rayon Straight Suit Set
Check Price on Amazon

BIBA Women's Cotton Regular Kurta

This kurta from BIBA comes in regular fit. It is made from cotton fabric and is soft and skin-friendly. It features nice print on it and makes for an attractive sartorial option. You can wear it on festive occasions as well. Fuss-free and comfortable, women from different age groups will love this piece. Grab 40% off on it.

BIBA Women's Cotton Regular Kurta
Check Price on Amazon

Wishful By W Womens Ecru Sheer Printed Kurta-Slim Pants Set

Dainty is the word that can best describe this kurta pant set. Available in white colour, this one is made from 88% cotton and 12 % flax fabrics. It has a flattering fit and beautiful print work. Every woman will look pretty in this attire. It is perfect for the festive season and is likely to fetch one a lot of compliments. Grab 50% off on it.

Wishful By W womens Ecru Sheer Printed Kurta-Slim Pants Set
Check Price on Amazon

BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Kurta Dupatta

This salwar suit set from BIBA is made from soft and skin-friendly cotton fabric. It comes in red and blue colour and sports an eye-catching print on it. A graceful wear, all you need to do is throw on some pair of matching earrings and a nice pendant necklace to round off the look in style. Grab it at 50% off.

BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Kurta Dupatta
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Indian wear for women at a glance:

ApparelsPrice
 Aurelia Women's Synthetic Kurta  699.00
 BIBA Women's Rayon Straight Suit Set  1,799.00 -  1,847.00
 BIBA Women's Cotton Regular Kurta  1,558.00
Wishful By W womens Ecru Sheer Printed Kurta-Slim Pants Set  2,489.00
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar Kurta Dupatta  1,799.00 -  1,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

