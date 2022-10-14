Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 74% off on shirts, t-shirts

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
No man can say that he doesn't like a new t-shirt or a shirt. He may have his cupboard bursting with clothes, but he will always find a way to fit in a new t-shirt or shirt. What's more is that one must have a whole range of t-shirts with different kind of prints, fabrics, collar style and sleeves style.
If you are among the ones who is always in the lookout for new t-shirts and shirts in town, then may we suggest that Amazon is a good place to begin your search. In terms of variety, this online platform is much sought after. You can get all the major brands and also many smaller and lesser known brands but ones that might just come with a surprise. They also come at very attractive price.
We have put together a list of such t-shirts and shirts that you will find very tempting. Some of these are from Amazon's inhouse brand, while others are from relatively lesser known brands. Take a look.
Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt
This shirt is available in 13 different solid colours including blue, Bossa Nova, rust, olive, charcoal etc. The sizes start with small and go up to 4XL. This shirt can be bought at a 70% discount as part of this sale. It comes with a regular collar and is slim fit shirt and has full sleeves. This garment can easily be machine washed as it is made using cotton fabric and is easy to maintain.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Polo Shirt
Here's an excellent example of regular wear t-shirt that no man can resist. What's more is that is available in a lot of different solid colours such as white, Bossa Nova, Eden Green, Golden Haze, Mineral Yellow, pink, Tango Red among a host of other colours. There are as many as 22 different colours. So one is pretty much spoilt for choice. This t-shirt is made using 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabrics and, hence, is both comfortable to wear in summer as well low on maintenance. While some of the sizes like large and XL are currently unavailable, you can avail as much as 74% off on others.
Bigbanana Plus Size Men's Regular Fit Polo
Here's another polo shirt and is bound to be an easy pick for many. What's more is that it is available in a vast number of solid colours like black, bottle green, dark olive, orange, purple, sea green, yellow to name a few. The size starts with 2XL and goes up to 6XL. This polo shirt is available at a 62% discount. It is made of 100% cotton and hence comfortable in summer.
Wear Your Opinion Men's Plus Size Half Sleeve Stripe Polo T-Shirt
This t-shirt polo is available in number of colours though the variety is bit less as compared to the others listed here. It comes in a combination of colours namely Navy-Captain America, Black Punisher, Maroon-Ironman, Navy-Captain America and White-Black Panther. Sizes start from 2XL and goes up to 5XL. Discount on this t-shirt figures in a range of 56% to 60%. This t-shirt is meant for plus size people.
Wear Your Opinion Men's Oversize Camouflage Army Plus Size T-Shirt
There's another t-shirt meant for plus size men. What's special is that it comes with a camouflage print. The colour options are limited - GreenCamo and Grey Camo. The discount falls in the range of 57% to 62%. It is made of 100% cotton fabric and hence is comfortable through the year. It comes with round neck.
