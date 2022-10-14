Story Saved
Friday, Oct 14, 2022
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 74% off on shirts, t-shirts

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 74% off on shirts, t-shirts

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 14, 2022 18:50 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: T-shirts and shirts are always needed and hence buying in bulk in never a bad idea. Take a look.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Shirts and t-shirts are up for sale at heavily discounted rates.

No man can say that he doesn't like a new t-shirt or a shirt. He may have his cupboard bursting with clothes, but he will always find a way to fit in a new t-shirt or shirt. What's more is that one must have a whole range of t-shirts with different kind of prints, fabrics, collar style and sleeves style.

If you are among the ones who is always in the lookout for new t-shirts and shirts in town, then may we suggest that Amazon is a good place to begin your search. In terms of variety, this online platform is much sought after. You can get all the major brands and also many smaller and lesser known brands but ones that might just come with a surprise. They also come at very attractive price.

We have put together a list of such t-shirts and shirts that you will find very tempting. Some of these are from Amazon's inhouse brand, while others are from relatively lesser known brands. Take a look.

Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt

This shirt is available in 13 different solid colours including blue, Bossa Nova, rust, olive, charcoal etc. The sizes start with small and go up to 4XL. This shirt can be bought at a 70% discount as part of this sale. It comes with a regular collar and is slim fit shirt and has full sleeves. This garment can easily be machine washed as it is made using cotton fabric and is easy to maintain.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Solid Slim Fit Full Sleeve Cotton Casual Shirt (IN-S-02C_Medium Grey_Large)
70% off 639 2,099
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Polo Shirt

Here's an excellent example of regular wear t-shirt that no man can resist. What's more is that is available in a lot of different solid colours such as white, Bossa Nova, Eden Green, Golden Haze, Mineral Yellow, pink, Tango Red among a host of other colours. There are as many as 22 different colours. So one is pretty much spoilt for choice. This t-shirt is made using 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabrics and, hence, is both comfortable to wear in summer as well low on maintenance. While some of the sizes like large and XL are currently unavailable, you can avail as much as 74% off on others.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Regular Fit Half Sleeve Polo(AW17MPCP2_White_M)
69% off 309 999
Buy now

Bigbanana Plus Size Men's Regular Fit Polo

Here's another polo shirt and is bound to be an easy pick for many. What's more is that it is available in a vast number of solid colours like black, bottle green, dark olive, orange, purple, sea green, yellow to name a few. The size starts with 2XL and goes up to 6XL. This polo shirt is available at a 62% discount. It is made of 100% cotton and hence comfortable in summer.

cellpic
Bigbanana Men's Regular Fit Polo (Tim-Black,Black,2XL)
62% off 645 1,699
Buy now

Wear Your Opinion Men's Plus Size Half Sleeve Stripe Polo T-Shirt

This t-shirt polo is available in number of colours though the variety is bit less as compared to the others listed here. It comes in a combination of colours namely Navy-Captain America, Black Punisher, Maroon-Ironman, Navy-Captain America and White-Black Panther. Sizes start from 2XL and goes up to 5XL. Discount on this t-shirt figures in a range of 56% to 60%. This t-shirt is meant for plus size people.

cellpic
Wear Your Opinion Men's Plus Size Half Sleeve Stripe Polo T-Shirt(Design: Captain America, Navy, 2XL)
60% off 599 1,499
Buy now

Wear Your Opinion Men's Oversize Camouflage Army Plus Size T-Shirt

There's another t-shirt meant for plus size men. What's special is that it comes with a camouflage print. The colour options are limited - GreenCamo and Grey Camo. The discount falls in the range of 57% to 62%. It is made of 100% cotton fabric and hence is comfortable through the year. It comes with round neck.

cellpic
Wear Your Opinion Men's Oversize Camouflage Army Plus Size T-Shirt(2XL, GreenCamo)
62% off 575 1,499
Buy now

Price of t-shirt and polo t-shirt at a glance:

ProductPrice
Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt 2,099.00
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Polo Shirt 499.00
Bigbanana Plus Size Men's Regular Fit Polo 1,699.00
Wear Your Opinion Men's Plus Size Half Sleeve Stripe Polo T-Shirt 1,499.00
Wear Your Opinion Men's Oversize Camouflage Army Plus Size T-Shirt 1,499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

