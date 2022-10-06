Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Sunglasses available at up to 84% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Sunglasses is a fashion accessory that is a favourite of many. And why wouldn't it be? It enhances the style quotient of both men and women and also protects the eyes from the nasty rays of the sun. For many, their look is not complete without a pair of sunglasses. Besides, having a collection of sunglasses in different sizes, frames and lenses is always a great idea. After all, many different styles of sunglasses can look good on a particular type of face. Want to introduce more additions to your already overflowing collection? We suggest you go for it now, because Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live and one can get a heavy discount on sunglasses.
We have rounded up some pairs of sunglasses which we believe will work wonders for your style sense. Scroll on to take a look at our selections and add some to your cart without guilt.
Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Black
This pair of sunglasses with a square frame will look good on men, and how! Its lens material is made of good quality Polycarbonate material and the frame is made of plastic. Not only will it protect one's eyes from the nasty rays of the sun, but it will also unfailingly enhance the style quotient of men. A stylish fashion accessory, it is a must have and is available at 35% off.
Elegante Rectanglular Sunglasses
To look stylish, feel confident and protect your eyes from the UV rays, this pair of sunglasses will do a good job in all three departments. This pair is designed for women. These rectangular sunglasses come in many frame and lens colours. They are scratch-proof and made of good quality material. Stepping out in style will now be easy if you have these sunglasses to round off your look. Get 83% off on it.
CREEK Unisex Octagonal Sunglasses/Frame
This pair of octagonal pair of sunglasses is unisex. But siblings, partners, pals, among others, will find it difficult to share this pair of sunglasses with anyone, for it is easy to get possessive about such a charming pair. It has an ultra lightweight frame and wearing these for long hours will be a comfortable experience. Available in many lens colours, you can get this at 69% off.
Dervin Men's & Boy's Square Sunglasses
Stylish is the word that is absolutely befitting to describe this pair of sunglasses for men. The sunglasses have a square frame made from metal. A chic fashion accessory, men will get a lot of compliments for their look in these sunglasses. One can get this pair at 84% off on this pair. Besides, the best part is this frame and style of sunglasses have a timeless appeal.
ROYAL SON Unisex Adult Aviator Sunglasses
A pair of aviator sunglasses is a must in everyone's wardrobe. This one is a unisex pair and will look equally charming on both men and women. The frame of this pair of sunglasses is made from metal material while the material of the lens is high quality plastic. There are many colour options when it comes to lenses. You can get this at 77% off.
