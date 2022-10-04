Story Saved
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
  • fashion
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Grab as much as 44% off on watches

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Grab as much as 44% off on watches

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 05, 2022 00:10 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Smartwatches, analog watches as well digital watches, for both men and women, are available on Amazon at greatly discounted prices. Check them out here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: All kinds of watches are up for sale on Amazon.

There was once a time when a watch was meant to do just one job - show time. In the good old days of our grandfathers and grandmothers, a simple analog watch served its purpose well. And that is how it remained for many years. At best the bands became a little fancy - some were metallic while others had fancy bands.

However, all that changed with the coming of smartwatches. Suddenly, a watch was meant to do a whole of things other than just show time. Out of the blue, a watch became our fitness tracker, a tool to keep us up-to-date with latest news developments, keeping a tab on our health by monitoring blood pressure and oxygen saturation counts, among other parameters. It is also supposed to be our personal secretary telling us in advance of upcoming birthdays and anniversaries.

Now, we have piqued your interest in watches, may we add that now would be a best time to pick them. Why? Well, that's because the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is currently live on Amazon and up for grabs are a whole range of watches, both smartwatches and analog ones. We have curated a list. Take a look.

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch with AMOLED Screen

This smartwatch comes with an AMOLED screen and is available in five different colour combinations including grey, brown, camouflage, multicolor and black. This watch is powered with Wear OS by Google and works well with iPhone and Android phones. This watch comes with an inbuilt new and smart battery mode that can extend one's battery life for multiple days. It comes with a magnetic USB charger that helps charge up to 80% in under an hour.

Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4059
24,995
Buy now

Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch

With the birth of smartwatches, it was time for analog watches to undergo change as well. Out went its humble character, and in came its designer avatar. Today, many analog watches are nothing short of jewellery pieces and are often worn by women as fashion accessory. If that be your mood too, then we have a watch in mind for you - Fossil's Analog Rose Gold Dial Watch for women. With band and dial both in Rose Gold the round case studded with shiny stones, the look is definitely rich. You can expect a 44% discount on this watch.

Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch-BQ3181
44% off 5,297 9,495
Buy now

Fossil Chronograph Black Men Watch

This black coloured smartwatch is truly a smart-looking watch that all macho men will fall for instantly. Made from stainless steel, its case shape is round while its case diameter is 44 milimeters. One of its special features is that it is a chronograph watch, meaning that it can be used as a stopwatch combined with a display watch. It is also water resistant up to 5.00 bars (it can withstand water pressure to up to 50 meters). It has a discount of 40% on it.

Fossil Chronograph Black Men Watch FS4832
40% off 7,495 12,495
Buy now

Fossil Decker Chronograph Black Dial Men's Watch

Here's another cool watch that men will love, thanks to its classy black and grey combination and neat design. Its case is made using stainless steel while dial glass material is mineral. Its case shape is round and its watch movement is quartz. This is also a Chronograph watch, which means that it can be used as a stopwatch. Its band colour is black while the material is silicone. Its water resistance depth stands at 10 ATM. You can get 40% off on this watch.

Fossil Decker Chronograph Black Dial Men's Watch-CH2573P
40% off 5,395 8,995
Buy now

Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Women's Watch

This is a very pretty smartwatch option for women. It is actually a digital watch but with a Rose Gold metallic band. It beautifully marries the practical with the classy. This smartwatch is powered with Wear OS by Google and works with iPhone and Android phones. Your battery life will be extended for multiple days thanks to its new, smart battery modes.

Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Women's Watch-FTW6077
24,995
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

