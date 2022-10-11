Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Women's footwear available at up to 61% off

Summary:
Footwear options for women are dime a dozen, but there are only a few that rank high on style quotient and, at the same time, provide the wearer utmost comfort. A good collection of footwear options is a must. Varying styles of footwear come in handy for different purposes and occasions. There are some really cool options available on Amazon which we believe look fashionable and are also comfortable to wear. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is ongoing and this is your chance to grab slides, sandals, heels and boots at attractive prices, as much as 61% off. Is it too overwhelming for you?
So, what are you waiting for? We have a list of our favourites ready for you. They are from the likes of Mochi, Elle and Carlton London. Women are clearly in for a treat. Scroll ahead to take a look at our options for you.
Elle womens Elle Nude Slipper Flat Sandal
The best part about owning a pair of nude flat sandals is that it goes well with every attire. This super stunning pair of flat sandals is comfortable and promises a great user experience. You can wear this with both traditional and modern attire. Its sole is made of synthetic rubber material. One can grab this at 60% off. It is a must buy.
Carlton London womens Cll-6377 Flat Sandal
This pair of flat sandals from Carlton London is an easy yes. Super comfortable, lightweight and durable, this pair has a rubber sole and an amazing print on it. You can grab 61% off on this one. A stylish pair, you will not feel like trading this footwear with any other option. It is clearly a must have and will make for a beautiful addition to one's collection.
Mochi Women Synthetic Fashion Sandals
It is super easy to wear this pair of sandals from Mochi. Its sole is made from polyurethane material and it is made from synthetic material. A striking pair available in three different colours, it will look stylish when worn with a traditional or semi Indian attire. The heel height is decent and it is comfortable to walk in this pair. Grab 57% off on it.
Mochi Women's
This pair of boots has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. It comes with a zip closure and is made from synthetic material. Available in brown and blue colours, both pairs look striking and how! You will feel torn to choose between the two. Grab the pair at 45% off. It is extremely comfortable to walk in this pair. A must buy for sure.
Elle Womens Elle Tan Slipper Flat Sandal
This pair of slip on flat sandals from Elle is likely to be every woman's favourite. It ranks high on two most important factors - comfort and style. One can find stunning and dainty floral print work on the strap of the footwear. It is available in tan colour and its sole is made from synthetic rubber. One can grab it at a 60% discount.
|Footwear
|Price
|Mochi Women's
|₹3,490.00
|Mochi Women Synthetic Fashion Sandals
|₹1,990.00
|Carlton London womens Cll-6377 Flat Sandal
|₹1,495.00
|Elle womens Elle Tan Slipper Flat Sandal
|₹520.00
|Elle womens Elle Nude Slipper Flat Sandal
|₹520.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.