Amazon Plus Size Store sale: Buy shorts with great fit, fabric at up to 63% off

Summary:
Shorts for men are a go-to comfort wear. They look cool and allow a person to be at ease. Whether one is on holiday, spending a weekend in front of TV binge-watching, or simply meeting with pals over brunch, one can wear shorts and be out and about looking all stylish. Most men wouldn't even want to trade off this garment with anything else if they had their way. If you're a man who's looking for a pair of shorts in striking colour options, good quality fabric and flattering fits, then we have a list curated for you.
Besides, not only will you find the best options, but also find them at discounted prices, courtesy Amazon The Plus Size Store Sale. The listed options are from the likes of Jockey, Amazon Brand, U.S. Polo and others. Scroll down to take a look at our selections.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Woven Shorts
This pair of shorts for men is made from good quality cotton fabric. The material feels soft and breathable. Available in a slew of solid colour options, men will love wearing these for the ultimate comfort that they provide. You can find pockets in the front and the garment has indeed been tailored to perfection. You can get size 40 in this at 63% off.
U.S. POLO ASSN. Men Lounge Shorts
This pair of shorts from the U.S. POLO is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester materials. The garment is available in regular fit and feels absolutely comfortable. The fabric is breathable and has anti-static and anti-pilling properties. These are perfect to wear when one wants to lounge around comfortably. You can get this pair of shorts in 2XL size at 40% off.
Jockey Men's Straight fit Shorts
This pair of shorts from Jockey is available in cotton fabric that allows air to pass through it. Available in straight fit, you can find a range of solid colour options in this one. One can find pockets in the front. The garment has an elasticated waistband and side pockets as well. You can grab 2XL size in this one at 2% off.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Woven Shorts
A new pair of shorts is always a welcome addition to a man’s wardrobe. This pair is made from cotton fabric. Comfortable and inviting, men would love wearing these all day and everyday. One can find a range of colour options in this pair of shorts. One can fetch 57% off on this one.
Bigbanana Plus Size Men's Regular Fit Shorts
The material composition of this pair of shorts is 98% cotton and 2% elastane. It comes in regular fit and is a lightweight garment. The material is also stretchy and has moisture-wicking properties. Available in black colour, you can get 8XL size in this one at 62% off. You must definitely add this to cart if you're looking for comfort.
|Product
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Woven Shorts
|U.S. Polo Assn. Men's Comfort Fit solid Cotton Poly Shorts Pack of 1 (I670-031-PL_ANTHRA MEL_XXL)
|₹ 569
|Jockey Men's Regular Fit Shorts (1203_Black_XXL)
|₹ 1,229
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Shorts (SYMSH-TO-02_Black_32_Black_32)
|₹ 599
|Bigbanana Plus Size Men's Regular Fit Shorts
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.