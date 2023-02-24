Amazon Plus Size Store sale: Get up to 77% off on casual clothes for men, women

Summary:
Not matter what your station in life - a retired person, a working professional, a home maker, a college student - all use casual clothes. Comfort and effortless style are the chief reasons why they are an easy favourite of all. Casual clothes would typically mean t-shirts, track pants, sweatshirts, shorts etc as these garments are versatile in character and can be worn on different occasions and look smart.
What is equally true is that such clothes also see a lot of wear and tear and they are worn often and under the process of wash-and-wear pretty often. Hence, there is always a need to keep replacing old clothes with new ones. The good news is that the markets are full of options for all kinds of casual wear but often they come expensive. Hence, it is wise thing to pick them up during a sale. However, a problem that seems to recur is the lack of much variety in clothes of prople of the plus size.
Thankfully, that too has been revolutionalized by online e-commerce platforms that list all clothes in kinds of sizes and offer them at discounted rates. One such a sale, Amazon Plus Size Store sale, is currently live. Check out our selected list for choicest of clothes for plus size men and women. We have bunched together a list, which you should definitely check out.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Polo Shirt
This polo shirt for men is a classic, comfortable and versatile option for any casual occasion. Made with 100% cotton, this polo shirt is soft, breathable, and easy to care for. It features a traditional two-button placket, ribbed collar and cuffs, and a regular fit that looks great on any body type. Available in a range of colours and sizes, this shirt is a wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down for any occasion.
Jockey Men's Cotton Track Pants
This cotton track pants are a comfortable and stylish addition to any man's wardrobe. Made with soft, breathable cotton, these track pants are perfect for lounging, exercising or running errands. The elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring ensure a comfortable and secure fit, while the side pockets provide convenient storage for small items. Available in a range of colours, these track pants are a versatile and practical choice for any casual occasion.
Alan Jones Clothing Women's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt
This cotton hooded neck sweatshirt from Alan Jones is a stylish and comfortable option for casual wear. Made of high-quality cotton fabric, this sweatshirt features a hooded neck design and a front pocket. The ribbed cuffs and hem add to the durability of the sweatshirt, while the attractive colour options allow you to pick your favourite. It's perfect for daily wear and pairs well with jeans or leggings.
BLINKIN Women's Stretch Fit Yoga Pants
This pair of yoga pants for women is the perfect choice for any yoga enthusiast or fitness enthusiast. Made with high-quality stretchy fabric, these pants provide maximum comfort and flexibility, allowing you to move freely during your workouts. With a flattering fit and stylish design, these pants are not only functional but also fashionable. They are available in a range of sizes and colors, ensuring that there is an option for everyone. Upgrade your workout wardrobe with these stretch fit yoga pants today!
Jockey Men's Regular Shorts
These regular shorts for men from Jockey are a comfortable and versatile option for everyday wear. Made with a soft and durable cotton fabric, these shorts feature a classic fit with a mid-rise waist and a straight leg cut. They also have a functional fly and convenient pockets for added functionality. Whether you're lounging at home or running errands around town, these shorts are a reliable choice for any occasion.
|Product
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Regular Polo Shirt (AW17MPCP-SINGLE_Blue Radiance 4XL)
|₹ 429
|Jockey Men's Relaxed Fit Track pants(9500-0103-BLACK Black XXL_Black_XX-Large)
|₹ 949
|Alan Jones Clothing Women'S Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt (Wm17-Ss01-Bck-3Xl_Black_3Xl)
|₹ 599
|BLINKIN Stretchable Gym Tights & Leggings for Women Workout, High Waist, Tummy Control & Squat Proof Active Wear Yoga Pants (9150_Color_Black with Grey Stripes,Size_5XL)
|₹ 379
|Jockey Men's Cotton Shorts (9426-0103-BLACK Black XXL)
|₹ 710
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.