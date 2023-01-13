Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 76% off on kids clothing like jumpsuits

When it comes to clothing for little children, more is good. Why? Well that is because of two reasons - first, kids outgrow clothes really fast and second, kids till the age of five years, wet their inner wear really fast. In summers, clothes dry fast but in winters in north India and in rainy months, anyway in India, clothes just don't dry fast and can be a major concern. Hence, having many pairs of clothes is always a wise thing to do.

However, everything comes at a cost today - so looking out for the best deals and picking up regular use items in bulk during sale season is always a good thing to do. What's more is that e-commerce platforms offer best deals today and what's more is that everything gets home delivered.

If we have convinced you, then now is a good time to buy clothes for your little children and infants as the Amazon Republic Day sale will commence on January 15 but Amazon Prime members can see them from January 14 itself. We have curated a list of such products that you should definitely take a look at.



Jump right in.



Infantbond Baby 6 Pairs of Mittens & 6 Pairs of Socks

This is a set of six mittens and socks (12 items in all). It is meant for newborn babies and can be used till they turn three months old (0-3 months). Made of good quality cotton fabric, these pieces of clothes are ideal to keep your little baby hands covered to avoid scratching and keep feet warm. It is perfect as a gift for a newborn baby. You can gently hand wash these pieces of clothing. There is 64% discount on it.