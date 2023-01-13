Sign out
  • Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 76% off on kids clothing like jumpsuits

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jan 14, 2023 14:01 IST

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: If you are in luck, you can get good discount on a whole range of clothes - jumpsuits, mittens, socks, night suits and sweaters. Take a look.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: You can get a lot of variety in kids' clothing like mitten and socks, jumpsuits, night suits, rompers etc.

When it comes to clothing for little children, more is good. Why? Well that is because of two reasons - first, kids outgrow clothes really fast and second, kids till the age of five years, wet their inner wear really fast. In summers, clothes dry fast but in winters in north India and in rainy months, anyway in India, clothes just don't dry fast and can be a major concern. Hence, having many pairs of clothes is always a wise thing to do.

However, everything comes at a cost today - so looking out for the best deals and picking up regular use items in bulk during sale season is always a good thing to do. What's more is that e-commerce platforms offer best deals today and what's more is that everything gets home delivered.

If we have convinced you, then now is a good time to buy clothes for your little children and infants as the Amazon Republic Day sale will commence on January 15 but Amazon Prime members can see them from January 14 itself. We have curated a list of such products that you should definitely take a look at.

Jump right in.

Infantbond Baby 6 Pairs of Mittens & 6 Pairs of Socks

This is a set of six mittens and socks (12 items in all). It is meant for newborn babies and can be used till they turn three months old (0-3 months). Made of good quality cotton fabric, these pieces of clothes are ideal to keep your little baby hands covered to avoid scratching and keep feet warm. It is perfect as a gift for a newborn baby. You can gently hand wash these pieces of clothing. There is 64% discount on it.

Infantbond Baby 6 Pairs of Mittens & 6 Pairs of Socks(Total Items:12)(0-3 Months)
4 (207)
62% off
499 1,299
Buy now

DADDY - G 100% Cotton Rompers/Sleepsuits/Jumpsuit

This is a set of three jumpsuits which can be worn as a sleep wear as well. These can be worn by boys and girls alike. This set is available in 13 different colour combinations. It is available for newborn babies and goes up to babies as big as 18 months old. It has a Capri style and is made of quality cotton. These rompers help in quick dressing with zero hassle. The front tich buttons on the rompers allow for easy diaper change and dressing. There's a 54% off on this garment.

DADDY - G® 100% Cotton Rompers/Sleepsuit for New-Born Baby Boys & Girls Pack of 3 (0-3 Months, Pink)
3.8 (68)
55% off
675 1,499
Buy now

Rosyy Cheeks Dungaree Dress for Baby Boys

This is a Dungaree dress and is meant for boys. It is available in six different colour combinations and features a fun bicycle motif on it. Options are available from babies 6 months old and go up to three years old boys. Made of 100% cotton, it features a combination of embroidery and two patchwork pockets. It has a round neck and can be purchased 54% discount.

Rosyy Cheeks Baby Boy's Knee-Length Cotton Dungaree Dress (Red, 12-18 Months)
3.8 (674)
54% off
460 999
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Baby-Boys Sweater

This sweater is also meant for boys and is available in four different colours - grey, blue, navy and red. The size begin from three months' old and go up to 24 months. It is made of 100% acrylic fabric and is ideal as a casual wear. It has a round neck style and features full sleeves. It is a lightweight and soft garment and has rib knit at collar and sleeve. It has 76% discount on it.

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Baby-Boy's Acrylic Casual Sweater (AW21JH-IBSWT-921_Grey Mel_12 Months-18 Months)
3.9 (124)
71% off
493 1,699
Buy now

First Kick Unisex Baby Flannel Jumpsuit

This cute-looking jumpsuit is what every mom wants to see her baby in. This is a unisex baby romper and is a hooded garment. It is available in two colours - camel and grey. Sizes start from three months old and go up to 18 months. It is a loose-fit garment which makes it very comfortable for babies. It comes with zipper closure and made of polyester fabric. It is available at 49% discount.

First Kick Unisex Baby Flannel Jumpsuit Classical Style Panda Snowsuit Hooded Romper dangri Outwear (Camel, 12-18 Months)
3.5 (33)
47% off
799 1,499
Buy now

Price of clothing for kids at a glance:

ProductPrice
Infantbond Baby 6 Pairs of Mittens & 6 Pairs of Socks 1,299
DADDY - G 100% Cotton Rompers/Sleepsuits/Jumpsuit 1,499
Rosyy Cheeks Dungaree Dress for Baby Boys 999
Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Baby-Boys Sweater 1,699
First Kick Unisex Baby Flannel Jumpsuit 1,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

