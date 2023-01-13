Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 76% off on kids clothing like jumpsuits

Summary:
When it comes to clothing for little children, more is good. Why? Well that is because of two reasons - first, kids outgrow clothes really fast and second, kids till the age of five years, wet their inner wear really fast. In summers, clothes dry fast but in winters in north India and in rainy months, anyway in India, clothes just don't dry fast and can be a major concern. Hence, having many pairs of clothes is always a wise thing to do.
However, everything comes at a cost today - so looking out for the best deals and picking up regular use items in bulk during sale season is always a good thing to do. What's more is that e-commerce platforms offer best deals today and what's more is that everything gets home delivered.
If we have convinced you, then now is a good time to buy clothes for your little children and infants as the Amazon Republic Day sale will commence on January 15 but Amazon Prime members can see them from January 14 itself. We have curated a list of such products that you should definitely take a look at.
Jump right in.
Infantbond Baby 6 Pairs of Mittens & 6 Pairs of Socks
This is a set of six mittens and socks (12 items in all). It is meant for newborn babies and can be used till they turn three months old (0-3 months). Made of good quality cotton fabric, these pieces of clothes are ideal to keep your little baby hands covered to avoid scratching and keep feet warm. It is perfect as a gift for a newborn baby. You can gently hand wash these pieces of clothing. There is 64% discount on it.
DADDY - G 100% Cotton Rompers/Sleepsuits/Jumpsuit
This is a set of three jumpsuits which can be worn as a sleep wear as well. These can be worn by boys and girls alike. This set is available in 13 different colour combinations. It is available for newborn babies and goes up to babies as big as 18 months old. It has a Capri style and is made of quality cotton. These rompers help in quick dressing with zero hassle. The front tich buttons on the rompers allow for easy diaper change and dressing. There's a 54% off on this garment.
Rosyy Cheeks Dungaree Dress for Baby Boys
This is a Dungaree dress and is meant for boys. It is available in six different colour combinations and features a fun bicycle motif on it. Options are available from babies 6 months old and go up to three years old boys. Made of 100% cotton, it features a combination of embroidery and two patchwork pockets. It has a round neck and can be purchased 54% discount.
Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Baby-Boys Sweater
This sweater is also meant for boys and is available in four different colours - grey, blue, navy and red. The size begin from three months' old and go up to 24 months. It is made of 100% acrylic fabric and is ideal as a casual wear. It has a round neck style and features full sleeves. It is a lightweight and soft garment and has rib knit at collar and sleeve. It has 76% discount on it.
First Kick Unisex Baby Flannel Jumpsuit
This cute-looking jumpsuit is what every mom wants to see her baby in. This is a unisex baby romper and is a hooded garment. It is available in two colours - camel and grey. Sizes start from three months old and go up to 18 months. It is a loose-fit garment which makes it very comfortable for babies. It comes with zipper closure and made of polyester fabric. It is available at 49% discount.
