Amazon sale: Get attractive discounts on clothes for men, women and kids

For a young family, there is no better an attraction than shopping for the whole family - man, woman and child. If you happen to be single, then too browsing online and checking out the latest trends in clothes and seeking attractive discounts on your favourite garment is always a good idea. If you have little children at home, then as a young parent you would know the disappointment at seeing your kids outgrow clothes in months.
Whatever be your urge and need, it is a good time to check out the attractive discounts as part of the "Deal of the Day" programme on Amazon. There are options for jackets for men, sweatshirts for women and pajama pant set for children. If you are lucky, you can get as much as 74% discount on them (please note that discount varies across sub categories).
We have curated a list of such products which you should definitely check out and go ahead and buy them. Check them out here.
Ben Martin Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket
This smart-looking quilted bomber jacket is available in 21 different colour combinations. A bulk of them come in colours like black, grey, mustard, red, maroon among others. This regular fit jacket is made of 100% nylon. This quilted jacket has a buttoned closure and is ideal as casual wear. There is an attractive 74% discount on this garment.
Campus Sutra Men Jacket
This is a regular fit jacket and has a distinct laidback style. This activewear jacket has been made using top-grade and durable material. The nature of fabric is such that it holds its shape throughout the day and makes you feel relaxed always. It comes with full sleeves and combines warmth and comfort to lend a casual and cool vibe. It can easily be machine washed. This jacket is available at a 64% discount.
Alan Jones Clothing Women's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt
This is an attractive-looking sweatshirt and comes with a hooded neckline. It is available in as many as 18 different solid colours and so you will be spoilt for choice. This regular fit sweatshirt is made of 100% cotton - while it may not be the best choice of warm clothes in northern India right now, in the rest of India, it can be an ideal option to battle mild winter chill. You can get a 53% discount on this sweatshirt.
JUNEBERRY Women Sweatshirt with Hoodies
This full sleeves sweatshirt is for those of us who love to keep things ‘casually chic’. Made using warm fleece material, this is a hooded neck jacket and will keep you warm and snug for a long time and thanks to the use of fleece, you do not need too much layering either. This is an ideal winter wear for women and is available in as many as 10 attractive solid colours. There's a 70% off on this product.
Minicult Cotton Pajama Pants with All Over Print for Boys and Girls
This pajama pant set is ideal for your little munchkin, especially in the winters when clothes take an age to dry. It is always a good option to have many pant sets. This regular fit pajama pant set is available in a pack of 5 and come in a range of attractive colours and eye-catching prints. There are at least four different sets of these pajama pants up for grabs. You can avail a cool 72% discount on this product.
|Product
|Price
|Ben Martin Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket
|₹3,499.00
|Campus Sutra Men Jacket
|₹2,499.00
|Alan Jones Clothing Women's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt
|₹1,499.00
|JUNEBERRY Women Sweatshirt with Hoodies
|₹1,999.00
|minicult Cotton Pajama Pants
|₹2,999.00
