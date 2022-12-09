Amazon sale: Grab up to 70% off on men's jackets from Allen Solly and Qube

Summary:
We are into December and much of north India is preparing for the sever cold - as temperatures dip to 2 or 3 degree Celsius and icy winds from the Himalayas hit the plains, winters can become tough to navigate. Not, however, if you have prepared yourself well. And one of ways to present an effective counter to severe winter is to arm oneself with a good winter wear. A good jacket, for instance, can go a long way in ensuring that cold mornings and late evenings are actually enjoyable.
Another factor that makes winter a big bore for the 'fashionable' in you is the demand to layer up to stay warm. Jackets, however, are a stylish garment while being fuss-free and easy to maintain.
We have bunched together a number of such jackets for your perusal. The good news is that there attractive deals available on these jackets as part of the “Deal of the Day” initiative on Amazon. Please note that discounts vary from size to size. Do take a look.
Allen Solly Men's Jacket
This jacket from Allen Solly is available in two colours - maroon and Navy blue - and both of them look really attractive. This regular fit jacket is ideal for all kinds of casual outings - a dash to the local market, visiting a friend or relative's home, hanging out with friends on wintry evenings, or a stroll in the neighbourhood park. Made using 100% Polyester fabric, it is an extremely lightweight garment but should only be dry cleaned. There 51% off on it.
Qube By Fort Collins Men's Jacket
This smart-looking jacket from Fort Collins is available in as many as eight different colours. This bomber jacket has a regular fit and comes with full sleeves. It is made of 100% nylon fabric which makes it an easy-to-maintain garment. One can easily wash it at home. It is very effective at keeping winter chill as bay as its nylon fibre helps block air from touching the skin. There's a 70% off on this jacket.
Allen Solly Men Sweatshirt
This jacket from Allen Solly is ideally meant for regions where the temperature does not dip below 15 degree Celsius. Made from a blend of fabrics (60% cotton and 40% polyester), this jacket is ideal for mild winter conditions. This regular fit jacket is available in 10 different solid colours, some of them being Navy, maroon, Tango Red, Pine Green. This can easily be machine washed. There's a 56% off on this one.
Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
This A-line jacket is made using 100% polyester fabric and can be very effective at blocking cold icy winds from passing through the garment. This regular fit jacket is available in three solid colours - black, brown and green. Ideal for all kinds of casual occasions, this garment is also low-maintenance and can easily be machine washed. There's a discount of 52% on this.
Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
Here's another option in A-line style jacket from Allen Solly. This too has been made using 100% polyester and is available in two colours - black and light beige. This full-sleeved jacket has full front zipper closure. The highlight of this jacket is its buttoned collar, designed to give further protection from winter chill. This regular fit jacket can easily be machine washed. Expect a neat 51% discount on this attire.
|Product
|Price
|Allen Solly Men's Jacket
|₹2,899.00
|Qube By Fort Collins Men's Jacket
|₹2,199.00
|Allen Solly Men Sweatshirt
|₹1,899.00
|Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
|₹2,599.00
|Allen Solly Men's A-Line Coat
|₹3,099.00
