Amazon sale: It's never a bad idea to invest in shoes, now get up to 55% off

Not matter what time of the year, it is always a good time to invest in a pair of new shoes. The reason is pretty simple - shoes see a lot of wear and tear as these are among the most frequently used items of daily wear. Whether it is office wear, casual wear or sports wear, shoes are always in demand. If in the olden times, one pair of shoes worked as our all-purpose footwear, today the story is very different. For those among us, who are style conscious, it is always a nice idea to check out the latest trends and invest in a new pair accordingly.

If that be the case, then now is a great time to pick up one brand new pair of shoes or even a couple of pairs as Amazon is offering attractive discounts on a host of items. While there are all kinds of shoes on sale, we have made a selection of some of nicest shoes online and think you too should take a look at them. Here you go!

Campus Men's Mike (N) Running Shoes

This is a pair of running shoes and is available in five attractive colours. This regular fit pair of shoes comes with a Phylon sole and has a lace-up closure. It is a pair that has medium shoe width. As far as maintaining this pair of shoes, one should air and de-odorize at a regular basis. This also helps them retain their natural shape. To keep it clean, just dust off dry dirt from the surface by using a clean cloth. You can expect 47% discount on this pair.