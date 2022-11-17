Amazon sale: Sweatshirts for women available at up to 75% off By Shreya Garg

Published on Nov 17, 2022 19:24 IST





Summary: Sweatshirts for women are a cool and easy-breezy sartorial option to introduce to one's wardrobe. Read on to take a look at our favourites in the category.

Sweatshirts for women help keep one adequately warm.

Sweatshirts are every woman’s go-to option in the winter season. They are a wardrobe staple and blend both style and comfort in a seamless manner. It can be worn as outerwear and beneath a coat or jacket too. Besides, there are options with hoodie and without it too. Given the number of options there are in the market in terms of style, silhouette, fit and pockets style - one has the advantage of introducing many sweatshirts in different styles to see one through the winter season. We have rounded up a few options from the likes of Allen Solly, Levi’s, Puma and more from Amazon. They are available in many colour options and are made from durable material too. Scroll on to take a closer look at options. They all will make for beautiful additions to your wardrobe. Bundle up in this cosy wear - it will make you look effortlessly stylish too.



Levi's Women Sweatshirt

This navy blue sweatshirt from Levi’s is a cool option to introduce to one’s wardrobe. It has a nice fit and is made using breathable and soft fabric. Not only will it keep one warm, it will also enhance the style quotient of the person wearing it. The brand’s name features in the front. It has 47% off on it.

Allen Solly Women Sweatshirt

This colourblock sweatshirt from Alley Solly looks smart and makes for a nice sartorial option. It comes with a hoodie with drawstrings. Made from 100% cotton fabric, it comes with a Kangaroo pocket in the front. A cool, everyday option, women from different age groups will look nice in this. Warm and cosy, it is perfect for the weather in the north right now. Get it at 34% off.

Puma Women Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt from Puma is available in a pretty Salmon colour. It features the brand’s name in the front and comes with a Kangaroo pocket in the front. There’s a hoodie too along with drawstrings. A comfortable garment, this one will make for a nice addition to one’s winter collection. The fabric feels soft on skin and is skin-friendly too. It is a must buy and is available at 20% off.

Mode By Red Tape Women's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is made from good quality cotton fabric. It has a crew neckline and is available in bright blue colour. It has long sleeves and can be machine washed too. One can see a red stripe line on the sleeves of this garment. The brand’s name is also there in the front of it. It provides one with adequate warmth and looks stylish too. It is a must buy and has 75% off on it.

Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Sweatshirt This stylish sweatshirt for women is made from a blend of cotton and elastane fabrics. It is stretchy and of good quality. It is available in a few solid colours and comes with a zipper and pockets with zippers in the front. The fit of the garment is amazing and it will look good on women from different age groups. Grab 42% off on it.

Price of sweatshirts for women at a glance:

Sweatshirts Price Levi's Women Sweatshirt ₹ 1,149.00 - ₹ 1,216.00 Allen Solly Women Sweatshirt ₹ 999.00 - ₹ 1,259.00 Puma Women Sweatshirt ₹ 2,099.00 - ₹ 2,387.00 Mode By Red Tape Women's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt ₹ 799.00 - ₹ 1,329.00 Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Sweatshirt ₹ 1,499.00