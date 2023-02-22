Amazon The Plus Shop sale: Up to 78% off on women's leggings, kurtis, pyjamas

Summary:
If you are fond of clothes, you would know, deep in your heart, that most companies that are in the apparel business rarely target plus size women. The funny bit is scores of Indian women have fuller frame (also skinny ones too) but the standard advertising method is to show slim and glamorous women. In the public space, we rarely see advertisements with plus size women.
The good news is that things are slowly but steadily changing and a big platform that is affecting this change is online e-commerce platforms. At the click of a button, you can find a ton of options right on your computer screen. It would have been better if plus size models are also seen in ads, as today one can get size up to 7XL in various garments.
If you are one such women and are looking for garments for yourself, then now is the right time to pick them up as Amazon is having its The Plus Shop sale. We have compiled a list of such products in women's garments. Do go through it; we are sure you will like them.
BLINKIN Cotton Pyjamas for Women Combo Pack of 2 with Side Pockets
These cotton pyjamas for women are a comfortable and stylish choice for women who prioritize both relaxation and fashion. Made of high-quality cotton material, the pyjamas are soft, breathable, and perfect for a good night's sleep. The side pockets are a convenient addition, allowing women to carry their essentials with them at all times. Available in a variety of sizes, these pyajamas are a great addition to any woman's sleepwear collection. You can get a cool 56% off on this item.
Yash Gallery Women Cotton Slub Checks Print Anarkali Kurta
This Anarkali kurta in red is a stylish and comfortable piece of clothing. Made from soft cotton slub fabric, it features a charming checkered print and a classic Anarkali silhouette. With its elegant design and vibrant colour, this kurta is perfect for both casual and formal occasions. It is available in various sizes to suit different body types. Get an off of 74% on this kurta.
Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurti with Palazzo Pants Set
The cotton Anarkali kurti with palazzo pants set is a beautiful and comfortable outfit perfect for any occasion. The floral print adds a touch of elegance and the anarkali style kurti creates a flattering silhouette. The cotton fabric is breathable and perfect for all-day wear. The matching palazzo pants complete the set and add a trendy touch. Overall, this set is a must-have addition to any woman's wardrobe. This charming set is available at a discount of 50%.
BlissClub Women The Ultimate Leggings
These leggings are the perfect addition to any active woman's wardrobe. With a high-waist and ankle-length design, they provide both comfort and style. The leggings feature four pockets, making them convenient for carrying essentials during workouts or errands. Made with squat-proof material, they provide ultimate coverage and confidence. These leggings are versatile activewear that can be worn for any activity, from yoga to running to weightlifting. Get 14% off on this garment.
GoSriKi Women's Cotton Straight Kurta with Pant
This set of kurta with pant is a stylish and comfortable ethnic wear for women. Made of high-quality cotton fabric, this kurta features a straight cut design that flatters all body types. The accompanying pant is also made of cotton and has a comfortable elasticated waistband. Available in a range of sizes and colors, this kurta-pant set is perfect for casual outings or formal events. Pair it with your favorite accessories to complete the look. This is available at a discount of 78%.
