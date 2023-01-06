Best long coats for women to enhance your chic quotient By Shreya Garg

Published on Jan 06, 2023 19:21 IST





Summary: Long coats make for a stunning sartorial option. Read on to know our favourites picks in the category.

Long coats look flattering and smart on women from all age groups.

Many of us, even the fashionistas among us, stop looking forward to dressing up every morning in winters, thanks to the frosty winter chill. One of the ways to ace the look effortlessly is throwing on a long coat. It instantly elevates the look and the best part is you don't need to layer up too much with a coat on. It keeps you warm and snug at all times. Plus, you can wear boots, a nice muffler or a scarf to round off the look smartly. A turtleneck sweater invariably looks amazing beneath an overcoat. We have rounded up some long coats for women in our list below. Some of them come in colour options too. They all make for chic sartorial outerwear options that will allow you to beat the winter chill in style. Scroll on to take a closer look at each of our selections.



1. Harpa Women's A-Line Coat

This A-line coat is made from polyester blend fabric. It is available in multiple colours like - pink, tan, gray and black. A chic apparel, this one is comfortable to wear, looks stylish and has a flattering fit as well. It will spruce up your overall look in a jiffy and is a great outerwear option that will to a large degree eliminate the need to layer up.

2. Popuppataka Women's Woolen Black Woolen Coat

This overcoat is made from 100% woollen material. It is soft to touch and durable too. It comes with a collared neck and makes for a great warm and comfortable wear. It has pockets in the front as well. A chic attire, women will be able to make a statement with this. A must have sartorial option, this one may fetch you a lot of ‘Where did you get this from’ remarks too.

3. Rigo Women Cotton Full Sleeves Long Overcoat

Want to elevate your look effortlessly? Then throw on this overcoat. It is available in two colours - black and maroon. It is made from cotton fabric that is soft and of great quality. It comes with a matching belt too. You will be absolutely warm and snug in this apparel. Women from different age groups will look good in this one.

4. MONTREX Women's Full Sleeve 100% Acro Wool Long Coat

This long coat is made from 100% soft Acro wool. It is available in grey, navy blue and maroon colours. The fabric feels super soft and it is comfortable to wear. You will love how by throwing on this apparel you won't feel the need to layer up much. A warm and cosy wear, this one makes for a stylish sartorial option too.

5. Popuppataka Grey Woolen Long Coat for Women

This long coat is available in chic grey colour. It is made from wool and is designed to keep you warm and cozy. It has a collared neck and is perfect to wear for many occasions - whether it be an office meeting or a family gathering over high tea. Women can wear a turtleneck sweater beneath this and throw on a pair of ankle length or thigh high boots to round off the look.

Price of long coats for women at a glance:

Product Price Harpa Women's A-Line Coat ₹ 999 - ₹ 3,999 Popuppataka Women's Woolen Black Woolen Coat ₹ 2,599 Rigo Women Cotton Full Sleeves Long Overcoat ₹ 1,359 MONTREX Women's Full Sleeve 100% Acro Wool Long Coat ₹ 1,300 Popuppataka Grey Woolen Long Coat for Women ₹ 2,599