Best perfume for men: Masculine and strong smells are the perfect choice By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on May 18, 2022 13:22 IST





Summary: Perfume for men come in various smells and have a rich variety. They work to keep odour at bay and improve an individual's self worth.

Perfumes increase a person's self esteem.

The advertising industry would have us believe that perfumes are only for women. Check out any advertisement from any globally leading perfume maker and chances are that in eight out of 10 cases, the advertisement would be fronted by a female model. However, the truth is perfumes are unisex and can cater to both men and women. But what are masculine fragrances really? Typically, one would believe perfumes with woody, citric and aromatic smells would make the cut. Truth is there are many more fragrances in the segment too. Perfumes for men are needed for precisely the same reason that women need them for. Apart from doing the obvious (masking bad odour), they also work on improve our mood. They give a pleasant and desirable scent to a person's body and thereby work towards increasing self-appeal and self-confidence of an individual. Now, if we have convinced you to spend money on perfumes, then Amazon should be a nice place to begin your search. Not only is it a convenient place to buy stuff, one also stands a chance of winning mega discounts. We have shortlisted some of your favourites and believe you will like them too. So do check them out. Price of perfume for men at a glance:

Product MRP Price After Discount Villain Perfume For Men ₹ 750.00 ₹ 599.00 Bombay Shaving Company Mexico EDT Perfume for Men ₹ 795.00 ₹ 499.00 Fogg Xtremo Scent For Men ₹ 500.00 ₹ 420.00 Yardley London Gentleman Classic Perfume for Men ₹ 649.00 ₹ 428.00 Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Perfume Spray for Men ₹ 599.00 ₹ 319.00

Villain Perfume For Men This perfume comes in the form of a spray. It has a woody and spicy smell. It has a strong yet earthy note (notes are the different scents in a perfume) that is likely to last really long. It is designed to work on the body and the mind. It has been crafted using unique and exotic ingredients. The spicy note in the perfume is formulated to be ‘hot, distinct, appealing’ and lingers enough to sustain one through the day. This is an Indian made perfume and one discussed in this copy comes in a pack of 100 ml. It is also cruelty-free and hasn't been tested on animals.

Bombay Shaving Company Mexico EDT Perfume for Men This perfume is available in the form of a spray. While its notes are distinctly citric and woody, the former predominates. This blend is meant to evoke freshness with a hint of playful charm. This Eau de Toilette (EDT) is designed as a luxury and premium product, meant to last long. Its top notes include Bergamot, Neroli and Lemon (meant to create a first impression), heart notes Rose and Teakwood are full bodied aromas and are meant to perfectly lighten up the mood and the base notes of Vetiver and Musk give it a calm and woody fragrance. This perfume is available in a pack of 100 grams.

Fogg Xtremo Scent For Men This 100 ml perfume in available on Amazon in the form of spray. While the capacity may seem less but it ensures that you get as much as 800 sprays from the single bottle. This long-lasting fragrance's distinctive quality is its freshness quotient which stays for almost four to five hours of application. You are expected to give the bottle a good shake before use for all the smells to blend in well. It is a cruelty-free product.

Yardley London Gentleman Classic Perfume for Men This classic fragrance from the house Yardley, London is available in the form of a liquid. This is a daily wear perfume and is, hence, light while being long lasting. It is a premium product and comes in a 100 ml bottle. This perfume has three notes - top (Cardamom, BlackPepper, Mandarin), heart note (Moroccan Rose, Egyptian jasmine) and boase (White Musk, Vanilla, Tonka Beans, Sandalwood and White Chocolate).

Wild Stone Perfume Spray for Men This is a rather sensual fragrance and comes in the form of liquid. This is a long lasting fragrance. It is available in three notes - top (Lemon, Basil and Lavendar), heart (Coriander, Cardamon, Juniper) and base (Patchouli, Dry Amber, Moss). While this strong fragrance works best as party wear but can also complement other occasions- formal or casual. The one considered for this discussion comes in 100 ml, it is available in different combinations too.