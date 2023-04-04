Best summer dresses for women: Top 5 picks

Summary:
As we will progress into the summer season, the need to beat the summer heat will begin to gnaw at us. Unlike last year, when most of us were happily in our shorts and t-shirts doing work from the confines and comfort of our home, this summer, we’ll all need to step out in the scorching sun for work and other purposes.
So, what attire are we planning to slip into to stay cool even amid the dreaded heatwaves? A pair of jeans, trousers or pants certainly don't sound like inviting or even viable options. We will not only feel bored to death in such garments but also find ourselves irritable at all times. This is why we need to build a wardrobe of easy-breezy dresses that we can wear almost everywhere - be it work or party.
Dresses are a saviour, for they allow room for air to pass. You don't feel the need to change into something comfortable, for dresses are the most comfortable of all sartorial options (if you opt for the right ones with summery appeal). What goes without saying is that they look more stylish too. Now, finding dresses that blend both style and comfort together can be tricky, but you have got our back.
Our buying guide below has 5 most easy-breezy dresses that will up your fashion game while making you feel at ease and comfortable. Check them out and happy shopping.
Calvin Klein Women's Printed Summer Dress
This refreshing number from Calvin Klein is just what you need to ace summer fashion. It has a halter neckline and features a lovely print on it. Available in white, this one is an inviting attire that not just promises to amp up your style quotient, but also make you feel at ease in scorching heat. Minimal accessories will look good with this dress.
MORECON Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Dress
A stylish dress with asymmetrical hemline, this is for modern women of today who are always up for experimenting with their looks. This one is a sleeveless attire that can be worn on beach holidays to ace the laid back and effortlessly chic look. It has a halter neckline and a loose fit that promises unparalleled comfort. You will feel spoilt for choice after seeing the colour and print options available in this dress.
Lucky Brand Women's The Summer Tee Dress
Looking for a summer dress that you can wear to high teas, brunch dates and reunions? Well, this chic and easy-breezy dress will do justice to your style on such occasions. It features an attractive print on it and has a scoop neckline. Wear a pair of wedges, a stack of bangles, a crossbody bag to complete the look in absolute style. This is something that you will look forward to wearing even after years down the lane.
MEROKEETY Women's Summer Square Neck Puff Sleeve Boho Midi Dress
This one is a super summery dress. It has a square neckline and puff sleeves. This shirred dress has a strong dainty appeal to it. It has a relaxed fit and you can wear it all day long feeling stylish in your skin. There are a few colour options available in this dress as well. Carry a small bag with top handles and throw on a pair of heels to complete the look. You will definitely get asked this a lot: from where did you buy this one?
Meenew Women's Summer Maxi Dress Party Vacation High Slit Loose Long Beach Dress
In this day and age, women are realising how comfort is the key when it comes to clothing. This dress ranks high on comfort factor and has a distinct style appeal that will make you stand out in a crowd. This high slit dress is what you need when partying at a beach, dancing at a sundowner party or gracing a fashion event. It has a plunging V neckline and features an abstract print on it. Carry a stylish clutch purse with it to round off the look.
|Product
|Price
|Calvin Klein Women's Printed Summer Dress, Orchid Multi Halter Maxi, 10
|₹ 16,111
|MORECON Women's Halter Neck Sleeveless Dress, Solid Color Pleated Asymmetrical Hem Loose Fit Casual Beach Summer Dress
|₹ 14,692
|Lucky Brand Women's The Summer TEE Dress, Pink Multi, L
|₹ 12,523
|MEROKEETY Women's Summer Square Neck Puff Sleeve Boho Midi Dress Swiss Dot Ruffle Flowy Tie Back Dress, Red, Medium
|₹ 9,348
|Meenew Women's Summer Maxi Dress Party Vacation High Slit Loose Long Beach Dress, Green Pink, X-Large
|₹ 9,294
