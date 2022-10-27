Best Trase kids footwear offer comfort with style and are affordable too

Are you a young parent? Well then, you would know the agony of seeing your kids outgrow perfectly new and fresh-looking clothes. The same can be said of footwear too. As far as clothes went, in the times gone by, at least parents could get new ones stitched. Sadly, with shoes, that is not the case.

With changing times, relief is certainly round the corner. The emergence of e-commerce websites ended a lot of the woes of young parent. Now, at the click of a mouse, a host of footwear - shoes, slippers, sandals - are available, in different sizes and at very affordable prices.

We have put together a list of such footwear for children from Amazon and think you will like them too. There are everyday slippers, regular-wear sandals and all-purpose sneakers. Take a look. We are more than certain you will find the list useful.

TRASE Unisex-Child, Kids Flip-Flop

This is a soft and comfortable pair of flip flops and ideal both for indoor and outdoor use. It is available in nine different colour combinations, featuring cartoon characters and interesting quotes. Made from synthetic fabric, it is easy to maintain and is durable too. It has flat heels and allows air circulation, a must in Indian summers. Sizes begin from 5UK and go up to 11 UK.