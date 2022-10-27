Sign out
Best Trase kids footwear offer comfort with style and are affordable too

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Oct 28, 2022 10:10 IST

Summary:

The brand called Trase has all kinds of shoes for children - sandals, flipflops, shoes. The good news is that they are pretty affordable too.

Many of the Trase footwear for kids are water resistant and, hence, hassle-free.

Are you a young parent? Well then, you would know the agony of seeing your kids outgrow perfectly new and fresh-looking clothes. The same can be said of footwear too. As far as clothes went, in the times gone by, at least parents could get new ones stitched. Sadly, with shoes, that is not the case.

With changing times, relief is certainly round the corner. The emergence of e-commerce websites ended a lot of the woes of young parent. Now, at the click of a mouse, a host of footwear - shoes, slippers, sandals - are available, in different sizes and at very affordable prices.

We have put together a list of such footwear for children from Amazon and think you will like them too. There are everyday slippers, regular-wear sandals and all-purpose sneakers. Take a look. We are more than certain you will find the list useful.

TRASE Unisex-Child, Kids Flip-Flop

This is a soft and comfortable pair of flip flops and ideal both for indoor and outdoor use. It is available in nine different colour combinations, featuring cartoon characters and interesting quotes. Made from synthetic fabric, it is easy to maintain and is durable too. It has flat heels and allows air circulation, a must in Indian summers. Sizes begin from 5UK and go up to 11 UK.

TRASE Unisex-Child, Kids Flip-Flop | Soft, Comfortable, Indoor & Outdoor Slippers & Chappals-Sea-Green & Yellow, 5 UK
28% off
359 499
Buy now

TRASE Unisex Baby & Kids Sandals

Here's a comfortable and fashionable pair of sandals for children. The sizes begin for kids, aged 15 months and go up to four year olds. It is available in different colour combinations of blue, orange and red. It is flat heeled and comes with hook and loop closure. The materials used to make this sandal are EVA and rubber. It is water resistant, so let your baby splash around in gay abandon.

TRASE Unisex Baby & Kids Sandals | Soft, Comfortable, Indoor & Outdoor , Easy to wear Sandals-Blue & Red, 8 UK
40% off
359 599
Buy now

TRASE Boys Sports Running Shoes

This is an ideal and multi purpose sport shoes for young boys. This shoe is available in three different colour combinations blue-yellow, grey-orange and grey-red. Made from faux leather, it comes with a lace-up closure. It is a flat heel pair of shoes. It is a water resistant pair. It is meant to be a everyday wear shows that can be used for running, walking and other sports.

TRASE Boy's & Kid's Outdoor Sports Shoe | for Running, Walking, All Day Casual Wear | Blue-Yellow 11 UK
50% off
649 1,299
Buy now

TRASE Next-I Unisex Kids Boys & Girls Sports Shoe

This is a sports shoes that can be worn by both boys and girls. It can be worn as an all day casual wear as well as for running and walking. It comes in beautiful light colours in shades of pink, purple and blue. Made from faux leather, it is relatively easier to maintain. It is a flat-heeled pair of shoes and has a pull-on closure. It is a water resistant pair.

TRASE Next-I Unisex Kids Boys & Girls Sports Shoe |Running, Walking, All Day Casual Wear | Purple, 2 UK
60% off
599 1,499
Buy now

TRASE Riley-II Flat Slippers Flip Flops for Women & Girls

This charming pink coloured flipflop for girls can also be worn by women. It is available in a pretty purple colour as well. It is a lightweight pair of slippers. It has soft footbed which makes it comfortable and stylish. It is made from synthetic material and is easy to maintain. It comes with a slip-on closure and has flat heels. It is also water resistant, so you can wear it to the washroom without a care.

TRASE Riley-II Flat Slippers Flip Flops for Women & Girls - Lightweight, Soft Footbed, Comfortable & Stylish Footwear for Women Pink, 7 UK
55% off
449 999
Buy now

Price of Trase footwear for kids at a glance:

ProductPrice
TRASE Unisex-Child, Kids Flip-Flop 499.00
TRASE Unisex Baby & Kids Sandals 359.00
TRASE Boys Sports Running Shoes 649.00
TRASE Next-I Unisex Kids Boys & Girls Sports Shoe 599.00
TRASE Riley-II Flat Slippers Flip Flops for Women & Girls 449.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

