Best trolley bags come at great price, offer lot of space and look stylish too

There was once a time when Indians travelled with what were popularly called ‘bedding’ {a canvas roll that could pack one's gadda (mattress), razai (blankets), takia (pillows), chaadar (bed sheets) etc}. For clothes, VIP or Aristocrat hardbound suitcases were much sought after. In fact, no marriage was considered complete until the bride wasn't sent away in suitcases packed with new sarees and salwar kameez for her new home. This was the case, right till the 1980s.
Then, gradually, trends started to change. Trolley bags made an entry and, for a good reason, were an instant hit. First, they had wheels and so one did not have to lift them (sadly the business of coolies at train stations may have taken a beating). Their outer material was made using relatively lightweight material but was sturdy at the same time (not enough to take the weight of an adult; remember our childhood days when we would wait for train's arrival sitting on these suitcases). They looked smart and stylish too. They had a chilled out vibe to them.
In the days that followed, these trolley bags came in many different sizes. When air travel got popular with the launch of budget airlines, cabin bags (with wheels) were a major hit.
Online e-commerce platforms eased matters even more as at the click of a button, your trolley bag was at your doorstep. We have put together a list of such trolley bags, available on Amazon. Do take a look and go ahead and pick some too.
American Tourister Ivy Spinner Polypropylene (PP) 3 Pc Set Red Hard Luggage with TSA Lock
The American Tourister trolley bag is perfect for anyone who travels frequently. The luggage is made from durable polypropylene, ensuring that it can withstand the rigours of travel. The set comes in a stylish red colour and includes a small, medium, and large suitcase with TSA-approved locks. The spinner wheels make it easy to manoeuvre, and the interior compartments provide ample storage space for all your belongings. Overall, this luggage set is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a reliable and stylish option for their travels.
Safari Pentagon Trolley Bag Set, Small, Medium & Large Suitcase for Travel
The Safari Pentagon trolley bag set includes three sizes of suitcases - small, medium and large - perfect for all types of travel. The luggage features a hard shell made of durable polypropylene material, ensuring your belongings stay protected during transit. The set comes in a stylish cyan colour and has four wheels for easy maneuvering. Ideal for both men and women, this luggage set is a must-have for any avid traveller.
Amazon Basics Polycarbonate Hard 76 cms Suitcase
The suitcase is a durable and spacious luggage option for travellers. Made with polycarbonate material, it can withstand rough handling and protect your belongings from impact. The suitcase features a 76 cm size, four double spinner wheels, a telescopic handle, and a built-in TSA lock. The orange colour makes it easy to spot on the baggage carousel. Overall, it's a great value for its price.
Uppercase JFK 13500EHT1TBL Set of 2 (M+L) Hardsided 8 Wheel Printed Trolley Bag
This set of 2 hardsided trolley bags are perfect for both men and women who love to travel in style. The bags are designed with a printed teal blue pattern that will surely catch anyone's eye. With 8 wheels, the bags are easy to manoeuvre around airports and busy streets. The bags come in two sizes, medium and large, ensuring that you have enough space to pack all your travel essentials.
Uppercase JFK 13500EHT1DBL Set of 2 (M+L) Hardsided 8 Wheel Printed Trolley Bag
This is another set of 2 (M+Lh hardsided trolley bag from JFK which is a stylish and durable travel suitcase for men and women. This set includes both medium and large-sized trolley bags, featuring a denim blue print that adds a touch of elegance to your travel gear. With its hard-sided construction and 8-wheel design, this suitcase offers superior protection and manoeuverability, making it an ideal choice for frequent travellers. The uppercase letters on the suitcase add a bold and trendy look to your luggage.
