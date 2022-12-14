Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best luggage bags in India: Travelling light and in style can now be fun

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 13, 2022 20:11 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Luggage bags ought to be spacious, lightweight and strong. The good news is that a number of brands offer such suitcases. Read on to know more.

product info
Luggage bags should be lightweight while being spacious.

People today are travelling across the world all the time - whether it is for business or leisure purpose. While it is a fact that business travellers prefer to keep things light, leisure travellers too like to travel light. Having said so, nothing can beat the appeal of spacious luggage bags.

In the olden times, big luggage bags were usually very bulky and heavy. If a luggage bag was strong, it would invariably be heavy. All that changed with the emergence of new luggage bags made using high quality material that make them lightweight.

The good news is that many of these luggage bags are easily available online on e-commerce platforms like Amazon. We have curated a list of such luggage bags for your perusal. Many of them come from established brands like American Tourister and Safari, and also relatively smaller and lesser known brands like Skybags. Take a look and go ahead and add few to your cart. As Christmas is almost here, this is also a good time to buy gifts for the family. There are also attractive discounts being offered.

MOKOBARA The Set of Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage

This is a set of two luggage bags and can be used as a travel suitcase by men as well as women. Each bag is an 8-wheel trolley bag and is, hence, it is easy to move it. It features a hard casing and has been manufactured using German Marklon polycarbonate shell. It is a large but lightweight bag set with a 41 litre and 71 litre capacity respectively. Its smooth Hinomoto wheels ensure there is absolutely no sound. It has a USB charging socket, TSA number lock and comes with dust and laundry bag. There's a 20% discount on this item.

cellpic
MOKOBARA The Set of Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage | 8 Wheel Trolley Bag, with USB Charging Socket (Cabin Only) Travel Suitcase for Men & Women (The Set of 2, Forest Sunray (Limited Edition))
20% off 19,190 23,999
Buy now

American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage

This is an ideal check-in luggage from American Tourister. Made of polypropylene, this is a compact luggage bag. The bag is also scratch- and impact-resistant. It comes with an extra packing space to accommodate your last-minute shopping. It also features a 3-digit recessed TSA lock, which provides foolproof security during your travel. There's a 58% discount on the bag. 

cellpic
American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene 68 cms Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage (FO1 (0) 09 002)
58% off 3,299 7,900
Buy now

Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage

This is a set for three luggage bags. These are hardsided luggage bags, made of polypropylene and is scratch- and impact-resistant, lightweight yet durable suitcase. These are a 4-wheel trolley bag. These are also stylish yet spacious two-compartment textured luggage. The three bags have the following capacities – small - 48L, medium -87L and large -123L. It has a spacious divider compartment to hold all necessary things while travelling. There is a 74% discount on this set.

cellpic
Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage, 4 Wheel Trolley Bag Set of Cabin, Medium, Large
74% off 7,777 30,335
Buy now

Safari Ray Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage

Here's another option in the hardsided check-in luggage category. This suitcase's outer material is polycarbonate. However, while this luggage bag is waterproof and scratch resistant, it is not wear resistant. It has a capacity of 57.6 litres and weighs 3600 grams. It comes with a number lock and has a 4-wheeled suitcase. It has two compartments. You can a 60% off on this item.   

cellpic
Safari Ray Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage (RAY 67 4W MIDNIGHT BLUE)
60% off 2,999 7,535
Buy now

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Polycarbonate Blue Hardsided Cabin Luggage

This is a hardsided cabin luggage bag and has an outer body made of polycarbonate material. It has a capacity of 28 liters and weighs 2360 grams. It comes with a number lock and is a 4-wheeled suitcase. It is not laptop compatible and has a zipper closure. It is available in two colours - blue and red. There is 53% discount on this suitcase.

cellpic
Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Polycarbonate Blue Hardsided Cabin Luggage
53% off 3,199 6,825
Buy now

Price of luggage bags at a glance:

ProductPrice
MOKOBARA The Set of Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage 23,999.00
American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage 7,900.00
Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage 30,335.00
Safari Ray Polycarbonate 65 cms Midnight Blue Hardsided Check-in Luggage 7,535.00
Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Polycarbonate Blue Hardsided Cabin Luggage 6,825.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Water Purifiers for Your Home!
Best GoPro cameras: A buyer's guide
Best Pantum printer options for you
Best 10-litre water geysers: A buyer's guide
Best mobile mounts and stands you can buy online
fashion FOR LESS