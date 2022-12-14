Best luggage bags in India: Travelling light and in style can now be fun

People today are travelling across the world all the time - whether it is for business or leisure purpose. While it is a fact that business travellers prefer to keep things light, leisure travellers too like to travel light. Having said so, nothing can beat the appeal of spacious luggage bags.

In the olden times, big luggage bags were usually very bulky and heavy. If a luggage bag was strong, it would invariably be heavy. All that changed with the emergence of new luggage bags made using high quality material that make them lightweight.

The good news is that many of these luggage bags are easily available online on e-commerce platforms like Amazon. We have curated a list of such luggage bags for your perusal. Many of them come from established brands like American Tourister and Safari, and also relatively smaller and lesser known brands like Skybags. Take a look and go ahead and add few to your cart. As Christmas is almost here, this is also a good time to buy gifts for the family. There are also attractive discounts being offered.

MOKOBARA The Set of Polycarbonate Hardsided Luggage

This is a set of two luggage bags and can be used as a travel suitcase by men as well as women. Each bag is an 8-wheel trolley bag and is, hence, it is easy to move it. It features a hard casing and has been manufactured using German Marklon polycarbonate shell. It is a large but lightweight bag set with a 41 litre and 71 litre capacity respectively. Its smooth Hinomoto wheels ensure there is absolutely no sound. It has a USB charging socket, TSA number lock and comes with dust and laundry bag. There's a 20% discount on this item.