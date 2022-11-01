Best United Colors of Benetton kids wear: You can expect great fabric and prints

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Parents take great pride in seeing their children grow up. In their foundational years, they make sure they look well groomed. Since clothing is an important part of grooming, they also ensure the clothes they wear are of very good quality. Shopping for kids is rewarding in many ways and if you're looking to introduce some apparels to their wardrobe, then consider some of the options we have curated for you. They are from United Colors of Benetton brand and are all available on Amazon. They all are made from top notch fabric that rank high on both durability and comfort.
From a chic skirt, shirts for boys to a cozy sweatshirt, you will find all of them in our list of favourites below. Most of them come in colour options as well. They all will make kids appear sharp and stylish. So, why delay? Scroll down to take a look at our selections for you.
United Colors of Benetton Girls' Regular Fit Skirt
This regular fit skirt for girls from the brand is a stylish apparel. It is available in mustard colour and has some shimmer work on it. Girls will love wearing this from time to time. It can be worn to parties, family get-togethers, holidays and long drives. The fabric of the garment is a durable one. It makes for a decent option to have.
United Colors of Benetton Boys' Plain Regular Fit Shirt
This regular fit shirt for boys is available in striking solid colours - black and blue. It looks smart and boys will be happy wearing this garment. It is made from good quality 100% cotton fabric. It has long sleeves as well. Boys can wear this in formal wear. Besides, it is a comfortable garment, as the fabric is both breathable and light.
United Colors of Benetton Boy's Regular Fit Shirt
This checkered shirt for boys makes for a nice sartorial option. It comes with a hoodie. A stylish apparel, this one is available in regular fit. It is made from good quality cotton fabric that is soft, breathable and very comfortable. It has got long sleeves and boys will love wearing it this season. Grab this shirt for boys, as it will surely reflect well on their fashion sense.
United Colors of Benetton Girls Red Long Sleeve Logo Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt for girls is available in a striking and pretty red colour. It is made from 80% cotton and 20% polyester fabrics. With a high neck and ribbed hemline, this one is a nice option to have. It also features the name of the brand in the front. Besides, it has pockets too. It is a must buy for sure.
United Colors of Benetton Boys' Checkered Regular Fit Shirt
This checkered shirt for boys is available in regular fit. It comes in two colours - red and blue. It has long sleeves and is made from good quality cotton fabric. There are also two pockets in the front. A nice apparel to have in the boys' closet, this one is a must buy. Besides, the quality of the fabric is super fine and is durable as well.
|Apparel
|Price
|United Colors of Benetton Girls' Regular Fit Skirt
|₹819.00 - ₹1,599.00
|United Colors of Benetton Boys' Plain Regular Fit Shirt
|₹911.00 - ₹948.00
|United Colors of Benetton Boy's Regular Fit Shirt
|₹807.00
|United Colors of Benetton Girls Red Long Sleeve Logo Sweatshirt
|₹1,359.00 - ₹1,529.00
|United Colors of Benetton Boys' Checkered Regular Fit Shirt
|₹911.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.