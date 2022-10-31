Best Walkaroo kids footwear: Great in style, comfortable to wear

Summary:
If you are a parent of young children, you will understand the pain of seeing shoes and sandals in perfectly good condition no longer fitting your kids as they have outgrown them. Much worse, you one have paid a hefty sum and brought home a branded pair of shoes or sandals.
If such a situation, it is always wise to invest in less expensive shoes and sandals. However, durability is often in question in such cases. The answer then to all your problems is to check online platforms to not only get quality products but to get them at dirt cheap prices as there is always a sale of some kind or the other.
On Amazon, one can get all kinds of brands, both well known and lesser known ones. Often, it is the lesser known brands that last many years. We have curated a list of such footwear from a brand named Walkaroo, which we think, will serve your kid well. Do take a look.
WALKAROO Boy's Wk756 Sandal
This functional and smart pair of sandals is an all-weather pair. Even in northern India in winter, your child can wear them with a pair of warm socks. It is a lightweight pair of sandals with a soft footbed that has been designed for comfort. Its sole is made of polyurethane and it comes with a slip-on closure. It has a medium shoe width. It is available in four different colour combinations. While discount vary from size to size, you can get a maximum discount of 18% on them.
WALKAROO boys Wk619 Sandal
Here's another comfortable pair of sandals for your child. It is available in two colours combinations - those of red and blue. This a quality product that comes with a hook and loop closure. It has a medium show width, which make it a comfortable wear for kids to wear while playing as well. Its sizes start from 8 UK and go up to 13 UK, however, all sizes are not available currently. The maximum discount available on this pair is 25%.
WALKAROO Girls Wk763 Sandal
This charming sandals is especially meant for pre-teen to early teenaged girls, thanks to its slight hint of a heels. It is available in two colours - pale peach and mint. This pair with a medium shoe width is a lightweight product and is available with a snap closure. It has a durable sole and will last you many seasons. Sizes start from 8 UK and go up to 13 UK. Some sizes may not be currently available.
WALKAROO Girls Sandal
This pair of sandals is also targetted at pre-teen and teenaged girls. This too is available with slight heels which will make your daughter feel more lady-like. It is available in seven different colours. This is a regular fit pair with medium shoe width and comes with a backstrap closure. While its sole is polyurethane, its outer material is synthetic leather.
Walkaroo Unisex-Child Shoe Sneaker
This pair of sneakers is unisex, meant for both boys and girls. It is available in three different colour combinations - grey-pink, black-green and navy blue-red. This pair has a medium shoe width and comes with a pull-on closure. It has a knitted sock design on the top and looks attractive. It toe style is closed round.
|Product
|Price
|WALKAROO Boy's Wk756 Sandal
|₹244.00
|WALKAROO Boys Wk619 Sandal
|₹229.00
|WALKAROO Girls Wk763 Sandal
|₹269.00
|WALKAROO Girls Sandal
|₹299.00
|Walkaroo Unisex-Child Shoe Sneaker
|₹219.79 - ₹299.00
